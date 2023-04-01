Flashscore Women's World Cup best XI: Champion Abelleiro the standout star

The 2023 Women's World Cup ended with a victory for Spain, but the entire tournament was a great success from a sporting, spectator and marketing perspective. Flashscore News brings you the best XI of the tournament based on our overall player ratings.

Flashscore Women's World Cup ratings Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria) 7.53

Nigeria advanced out of the group but then crashed out in the quarter-final against England. Despite this, Nnadozie kept a clean sheet no less than three times in the draws with Canada and Ireland as well as against England - as the duel was decided by penalty kicks at 0-0. She saved one of them, but even that was not enough.

Defenders

Wendie Renard (France) 7.75

The captain of the French national team scored one goal to decide the 2-1 win over Brazil. She played four full games, apart from the game against Panama, and the Gallic Rooster conceded only one goal in 410 minutes. The French women only crashed out in the quarter-final shootout at home to Australia.

Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) 7.67

She was only off the field for a total of 29 minutes and was a cornerstone on the road to bronze. In addition, she scored a whopping four goals, the second-best performance at the championships. Ilestedt had a really great tournament from a personal point of view. She excelled at both ends of the field.

Alex Greenwood (England) 7.84

England were very responsible at the back, conceding just four goals in seven games, with just one in the group and the remaining three from the quarter-finals through to the final. Greenwood's worst game came at the very end, but overall she was extremely reliable and made no mistakes in the back three.

Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) 7.7

Vanegas was really solid in Colombia's defence. Although her best moment was the winning goal against Germany, she showed undeniable qualities throughout the game. Still only 22 years old, she is sure to move on from Real Sociedad thanks to her performances at the championship.

Midfielders

Danielle van de Donk (Netherlands) 7.75

Played her best game against Vietnam, scoring a goal and assisting one in a 7-0 win, while only being on the pitch for 45 minutes. However, she received high marks in all the games she played. She was absent in the quarter-finals, which may be why the Netherlands lost out to the Spanish women, who later won the championship.

Teresa Abelleiro (Spain) 8.19

In the absence of the stellar Putellas, the Real Madrid midfielder has become a mainstay in the midfield and together with Bonmatia, they formed a quality partnership. Abelleiro scored one goal and added an assist. She dominated on the pitch.

Lindsey Horan (USA) 8.03

After two titles, the USA players were knocked out by the Swedes in the last eight. They did not perform to their usual standards and they struggled to get out of the group. One of the few positives was Horan's performance. She scored two goals against Vietnam and the Netherlands, and she also converted a penalty in the shootout against the bronze medallists.

Jill Roorda (Netherlands) 7.9

Roordova played excellent games in the group and knockout stage. Against Vietnam, she got a mark of 9.7 thanks to two goals, then asserted herself against the South Africans in the knockouts. But perhaps her worst individual performance came in the quarter-final, where it was the end of the road for the Dutch side.

Strikers

Selma Bach (France) 7.8

Although she started the World Cup on the substitutes' bench, she played regularly from the second game onwards and was able to hurt defences from the wing. While she didn't score a goal, she recorded two assists and created several dangerous chances.

Lieke Martens (Netherlands) 7.7

In every game, the Dutch player has gotten over the 7.2 mark and once she even reached 9. Overall, she scored one goal and added two assists. According to the grades, Hinata Miyazawa did not make the best line-up, having played very good matches, but also quite poor ones - for example, the quarter-final against Sweden.