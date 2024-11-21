Scotland captain Tuipolotu to receive a special guest ahead of Australia match on Saturday

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu received a surprise visit after his Greenock-born grandmother made a secret journey from Australia to watch him in action against the Wallabies this weekend.

Tuipulotu and brother Mosese thought they were going to meet a fan in the Murrayfield dressing room, only to find Jacqueline Thomson, 77, had been flown over by the team's official travel partner.

Thomson, who left Scotland when she was a child, is the reason both players are eligible for the national side.

She will watch Mosese play for Scotland A against Chile on Saturday before attending Murrayfield the following day to see Sione captain the senior team against Australia in their final November international.

"It caught me off guard," Sione told Scottish Rugby's official website. "It's not something I thought would be possible.

"I'm over the moon and feeling so happy about everything," added the 27-year-old centre. "Mosese has always been my gran's favourite and it's so cool she will get to see the two of us play this week.

"I'm really looking forward to running out in front of a packed out stadium and then looking up into the stands during the anthems to see my Mum and Gran. It'll be so special."

The brothers did not believe Thomson would be able to see them represent Scotland, given her age and health.

"She's kind of gone a full circle," said Mosese, 23.

"She left here as a young girl and now she's back here where she grew up and being able to watch both her boys pulling on a Scotland jersey, so it'll be cool for her, I'm sure... She's a great woman with plenty of character so we love her."