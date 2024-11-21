Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Scotland captain Tuipolotu to receive a special guest ahead of Australia match on Saturday

Scotland captain Tuipolotu to receive a special guest ahead of Australia match on Saturday

AFP
Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu to receive surprise visit from family member ahead of rugby match.
Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu to receive surprise visit from family member ahead of rugby match.EUAN CHERRY / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu received a surprise visit after his Greenock-born grandmother made a secret journey from Australia to watch him in action against the Wallabies this weekend.

Tuipulotu and brother Mosese thought they were going to meet a fan in the Murrayfield dressing room, only to find Jacqueline Thomson, 77, had been flown over by the team's official travel partner.

Thomson, who left Scotland when she was a child, is the reason both players are eligible for the national side.

She will watch Mosese play for Scotland A against Chile on Saturday before attending Murrayfield the following day to see Sione captain the senior team against Australia in their final November international.

"It caught me off guard," Sione told Scottish Rugby's official website. "It's not something I thought would be possible.

"I'm over the moon and feeling so happy about everything," added the 27-year-old centre. "Mosese has always been my gran's favourite and it's so cool she will get to see the two of us play this week.

"I'm really looking forward to running out in front of a packed out stadium and then looking up into the stands during the anthems to see my Mum and Gran. It'll be so special."

The brothers did not believe Thomson would be able to see them represent Scotland, given her age and health.

"She's kind of gone a full circle," said Mosese, 23.

"She left here as a young girl and now she's back here where she grew up and being able to watch both her boys pulling on a Scotland jersey, so it'll be cool for her, I'm sure... She's a great woman with plenty of character so we love her."

Mentions
Rugby UnionSione TuipulotuMosese BasonScotland AAustralia
Related Articles
Will Skelton insists Scotland will be toughest Autumn test for Australia
Australia's Kerevi handed three-game ban for dangerous tackle on Wales' Morgan
Australia coach Schmidt not to get carried away with side's win over Wales
Show more
Rugby Union
England confident Tom Curry ' ready to go' for Japan clash despite concussion
Parisse becomes first Italian inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame
Gatland and Erasmus put Lions controversy behind them ahead of showdown in Cardiff
Gatland makes four changes ahead of Wales' clash with South Africa
Galthie makes four changes as France get set for Argentina clash
Wales' struggles continue: A look back at their poor form following Australia defeat
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
The top five performers over the international break
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
An emotional goodbye: Nadal leaves a 'proud legacy' as he officially enters retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings