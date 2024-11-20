Advertisement
  Australia's Kerevi handed three-game ban for dangerous tackle on Wales' Morgan

Australia's Kerevi handed three-game ban for dangerous tackle on Wales' Morgan

AFP
Kerevi in action during Australia's match with Wales
Kerevi in action during Australia's match with WalesKian Abdullah/Huw Evans/Shutters / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Australia centre Samu Kerevi (31) will miss the rest of the November internationals after being hit with a ban for his high tackle on Wales' Jac Morgan (24).

Kerevi was initially given a yellow card that was then upgraded to a red for his hit on Morgan in the second half of Australia's 52-20 victory in Cardiff on Sunday.

The centre's ban means he is unavailable for Sunday's clash with Scotland in Edinburgh and the meeting with Ireland in Dublin on November 30.

Kerevi's dismissal brought a premature end to his 50th Australia cap in his first appearance for his country since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"Australia number 12, Samu Kerevi, appeared before an independent Disciplinary Committee yesterday evening via video link having received a 20 minute red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 in the match between Australia and Wales on Sunday 17th November 2024," a World Rugby statement read on Wednesday.

"The Disciplinary Committee has upheld the red card issued to the player and by applying World Rugby's sanctioning provisions, have determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate.

"In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors such as his clean disciplinary record, his remorse and good conduct, they have applied the full 50% reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches."

Kerevi's absence is expected to pave the way for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to return to the starting line-up, while Hamish Stewart is another selection option.

Samu Kerevi Jac Morgan Australia Wales
