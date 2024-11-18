Wales' struggles continue: a look back at their poor form following Australia defeat

Wales have now lost their last 11 Test matches

Wales suffered a national record 11th straight Test defeat with a thumping 52-20 loss to Australia in Cardiff on Sunday.

Things won't get any easier with world champions South Africa their next opponents in six days' time.

Below AFP Sport looks at the crisis facing the game in Wales, not only at international level but also within the wider rugby community:

International strife

Warren Gatland has overseen 11 straight Test defeats, one more than Wales's previous worst run under his fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen, in charge when the national team managed 10 straight losses from 2002 to 2003.

It is now more than 400 days since Wales won a Test: a victory over Georgia at the 2023 World Cup.

Gatland's second spell as Wales coach is proving markedly less successful than his first, from 2007 to 2019.

That yielded four Six Nations titles - including three Grand Slams - and two appearances in World Cup semi-finals.

But the 61-year-old has found wins harder to come by since replacing compatriot Wayne Pivac as Wales coach in December 2022: Wales have lost 17 out of 23 internationals since Gatland's return.

It means the side has slipped to a new low of 11th in the world rankings.

There is no doubt it is a time of transition for Wales, Gatland having to cope with the Test retirements of several experienced players in Dan Biggar, George North, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, while Louis Rees-Zammit left to chance his arm in the NFL.

In their absence he has blooded 20 players on the international stage, an unforgiving arena where a lack of experience can be laid bare and results count for everything.

Regional troubles

One of the longest-running debates among Welsh rugby followers has been the state of the nation's four regional teams.

Introduced as professionalism took hold, the regions have failed to excite fans who used to flock to see the likes of Cardiff, Llanelli, Neath, Swansea, Pontypridd, Pontypool and Newport. Stripped of the traditional club names, many supporters still struggle to fully get behind their region.

That lack of backing has not been helped by the performances of the four regions - Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets - in the URC and European competition.

None of the regions qualified for the Champions Cup this season, although the Principality Stadium is hosting the final, with all four competing instead in Europe's second-tier Challenge Cup.

Budgets have been cut to £4.5 million ($5.7 million), small fry when compared to heavyweights in the French Top 14.

Rugby Union is still considered by many as Wales's national sport, but player numbers are steadily declining, a worrying development for the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Union in the crosshairs

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney took up her role in January and inherited numerous problems ranging from players' contractual issues to allegations of sexism and misogyny within the governing body, as well as the stuttering form of the national and regional sides.

Tierney and WRU chairman Richard Collier-Keywood have drawn up a strategy to help boost the sport.

But there are still questions about Gatland's future and how he (or his successor) can revive Wales, while many argue the economics of the Welsh game mean the four regions will have to be cut to two instead.