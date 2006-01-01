Scottie Scheffler shows off gold as Rory McIlroy tries to flip script

Scottie Scheffler (28) was showing off his Olympic gold medal on Wednesday and preparing to chase a first PGA Tour playoff title, while Rory McIlroy (35) hopes to "flip the script" on a heartbreaking year in the next few weeks.

Top-ranked Scheffler, whose seven wins this year also include the Masters, and McIlroy launch their FedEx Cup playoff bids in the St. Jude Championship on Thursday in Memphis.

"It's been nice to be able to get some wins for some good play. The Olympics were a lot of fun," Scheffler said. "It's great to be back home and ready for the playoffs."

Scheffler, who also became a father this year, is competing for PGA Player of the Year honors with Xander Schauffele, the British Open and PGA Championship winner. Asked to select between Schauffele's two majors and Scheffler's season, McIlroy backed Scheffler.

"Scottie's. I think winning the Masters, an Olympic gold medal, winning whatever it is, six times, it's pretty hard to top that," McIlroy said.

"He always seems to find a way to hit the shots or hole the putts. I've described Scottie as relentless and this is just another example of that.

"He has had an incredible couple of years. It was sort of like once he won that first one, it's just like the floodgates have opened and he's found a next gear and a next level."

Scheffler was Player of the Year the past two seasons and this year has won at Bay Hill, the Players, the Masters, the Heritage and Memorial and Travelers titles plus Olympic gold.

Taking a playoff crown in two weeks at East Lake in Atlanta would cap an incredible campaign.

"I don't really think about exclamation point or anything like that, but definitely want to win the FedEx Cup," Scheffler said. "I didn't have my best stuff at East Lake the last couple years."

Scheffler brought his gold medal with him and will keep it with him through the Tour Championship.

"I brought it for a deal this morning, and I promptly put it back in my backpack," Scheffler said.

"I was definitely surprised at how many people want to see the medal. I feel like there's a lot of stuff in golf where they'll say congratulations, but I think a lot of people get a lot of joy from seeing the medal."

Golden joy

He can do more with a gold medal than with a Masters green jacket.

"With the green jacket it's pretty strict, when you're out representing the club," Scheffler said. "With the Olympic medal, you can wear it, take pictures, do whatever you want."

McIlroy, the only three-time winner of the FedEx Cup, hopes the playoffs can bring a bright finish after his near misses. The four-time major champion missed two short putts in the final three holes as he finished an agonising one shot behind winner Bryson DeChambeau at this year's US Open.

McIlroy last lifted a major title in 2014, although he has won the FedEx Cup three times since.

"Overall reasonably happy with the way I've played this year," McIlroy, who finished tied-fifth at the Paris Olympics, said.

"I've got three tournaments coming up to try to turn a pretty good year into a very good year.

"When the bulk of the season has come and gone and you've got this opportunity of three weeks to really, I guess, flip the script a little bit or change the narrative and what that season means, I think that's a motivating factor."