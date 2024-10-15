Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck

Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck

Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open and her last at the 2017 Australian Open
Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open and her last at the 2017 Australian OpenZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA / The Mega Agency / Profimedia
Serena Williams (43), a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, revealed on Wednesday she had a grapefruit-sized cyst removed from her neck and is doing well as she recovers.

The former women's tennis world number one said in a TikTok video that she found a lump in May on the right side of her neck and an MRI showed she had a brachial cyst.

"I am still recovering, but getting better. Health always comes first," Williams posted on X.

Williams did not have the cyst removed immediately but after it grew in size and she had multiple tests and a biopsy, she underwent surgery to remove it.

"I found this big mass on my neck. I was mortified by it," she said in the video.

"I got tests done. Everything you could imagine. Everything was negative. Turns out I had what they call a cyst, a brachial cyst to be exact.

"So I ended up having to get it removed. It was so big. It was the size of a grapefruit and it kind of hurt coming out."

"They had to put a drain in it because it was so much but everything worked out and I feel really happy to have worked with some great doctors.

"A little scared here but excited to move on to the next steps of healing and getting well."

The end of her video showed Williams with daughter Olympia on a promised shopping trip after the operation.

"I'm feeling so grateful and fortunate everything worked out and most of all I'm healthy," Williams wrote in a caption to the video. "I still made it to American doll with Olympia as promised.

"And yes all is ok."

Williams won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open and her last at the 2017 Australian Open.

She captured seven Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, six US Opens and three French Open titles before retiring after the 2022 US Open.

Mentions
TennisSerena Williams
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Unheralded Ito upsets Cocciaretto at Japan Open, Badosa advances in Ningbo
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
ATP roundup: Nicolas Jarry ousts home-country favourite Elias Ymer in Stockholm
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Anna Kalinskaya rallies at Ningbo Open to see off Hon
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time
Tennis Tracker: Muller sees off Borg in Stockholm, Rinderknech through in Antwerp
ATP roundup: Teenager Justin Engel wins opener in Kazakhstan
WTA roundup: Paula Badosa survives tricky opener at Ningbo Open
Tennis Tracker: Andreeva cruises through in Ningbo, Berrettini wins in Stockholm
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Sadio Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Poland snatch point against Croatia in six-goal Nations League thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings