Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Stockholm ATP - Singles
  4. ATP roundup: Nicolas Jarry ousts home-country favourite Elias Ymer in Stockholm

ATP roundup: Nicolas Jarry ousts home-country favourite Elias Ymer in Stockholm

Nicolas Jarry in action
Nicolas Jarry in actionReuters / Ciro De Luca
Fifth seed Nicolas Jarry (29) fended off a match point at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open, topping Sweden's Elias Ymer (28) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(7) in Stockholm on Tuesday.

Jarry won despite putting up 54 unforced errors against 28 winners, absorbing Ymer's 12 aces and falling behind a set. After Jarry failed to capitalize on a 6-5 lead in the third-set tie-breaker, Ymer went ahead 7-6 and served for the match before Jarry fought back to score the final three points.

In the second round, the Chilean will take on Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, who ousted Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4. Jacob Fearnley, a British qualifier, won his first ATP Tour hard-court match, defeating Corentin Moutet of France 6-2, 7-6(5).

Also moving on are Frenchman Alexandre Muller and Serbia's Laslo Djere, who next will meet the fourth seed Tommy Paul, the 2021 Stockholm champion.

European Open

Fifth-seeded Jiri Lehecka topped Jaume Munar of Spain 6-1, 6-4 in Antwerp, Belgium, with the Czech capturing his second first-round win against his opponent in 10 days. Lehecka also defeated Munar in the opening round at the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

In other action, eighth seed Marcos Giron got his 100th ATP Tour win, losing only two points on his first serve to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Other winners were Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild, Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, Zizou Bergs of Belgium and Frenchmen Arthur Rinderknech and Hugo Gaston.

Almaty Open

Russia's Aslan Karatsev upset China's Zhizhen Zhang, the sixth seed, 6-4, 7-6(2) to advance to the second round in Kazakhstan.

A pair of Kazakh players also moved on, including Alexander Shevchenko, who defeated countryman Mikhail Kukushkin, 7-6(5), 7-6 (4), and Beibit Zhukayev.

Adrian Mannarino of France, the eighth seed, outlasted Russian Roman Safiullin 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Great Britain's Daniel Evans ousted Taro Daniel of Japan, Otto Virtanen of Finland defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini and Canadian Gabriel Diallo held off Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

Mentions
TennisNicolas JarryElias YmerJiri LeheckaJaume MunarLaslo DjereJacob FearnleyMiomir KecmanovicCorentin MoutetAlexandre MullerCameron NorrieZizou BergsMarcos GironBotic Van De ZandschulpRoberto Bautista-AgutTommy PaulThiago Seyboth WildTaro DanielGabriel DialloDaniel EvansFabio FogniniHugo GastonAslan KaratsevMikhail KukushkinAdrian MannarinoChristopher O'ConnellArthur RinderknechRoman SafiullinAlexander ShevchenkoOtto VirtanenZhizhen ZhangBeibit ZhukayevStockholm ATP - SinglesAntwerp ATP - SinglesAlmaty ATP - Singles
Related Articles
ATP roundup: Teenager Justin Engel wins opener in Kazakhstan
Zverev scrapes through as Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Alcaraz and Medvedev win Beijing openers as Zhang scores big upset
Show more
Tennis
WTA roundup: Anna Kalinskaya rallies at Ningbo Open to see off Hon
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time
Tennis Tracker: Muller sees off Borg in Stockholm, Rinderknech through in Antwerp
WTA roundup: Paula Badosa survives tricky opener at Ningbo Open
Tennis Tracker: Andreeva cruises through in Ningbo, Berrettini wins in Stockholm
Nick Kyrgios vows to 'shut up' doubters with December comeback
Sinner blocked out 'very, very tough' off-court turmoil to win Shanghai Masters
Sabalenka outlasts local hero Zheng to win Wuhan Open for third time
Most Read
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Mbappe 'shocked' to see name linked to Swedish rape investigation
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings