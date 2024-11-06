Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Shakhtar Donetsk secure first win of Champions League campaign against Young Boys

Shakhtar Donetsk secure first win of Champions League campaign against Young Boys

Ben Sully
Shakhtar Donetsk celebrate goal
Shakhtar Donetsk celebrate goalINA FASSBENDER / AFP
Shakhtar Donetsk fought back from a goal down to edge out BSC Young Boys and clinch their first league phase win in the UEFA Champions League, leaving the Swiss side down in 35th place without a point to their name.

Shakhtar’s Kevin required less than 10 minutes to find the net in Gelsenkirchen, only to see his early effort chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

Eguinaldo then threatened to break the deadlock when he found himself one-on-one with Marvin Keller, but the Young Boys goalkeeper ultimately stood firm to frustrate the designated hosts. 

After soaking up significant early pressure, the visitors stunned Shakhtar when they found the breakthrough in the 27th minute after winning possession high up the pitch. Kastriot Imeri wrong-footed Dmytro Riznyk with his strike from the edge of the box, sending his low shot inside the near post to score his first goal of the season.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Despite being dealt a setback, Shakhtar showed great character to turn the game in their favour before the half-time break. First, Oleksandr Zubkov tapped the ball in from Georhiy Sudakov’s square pass to restore parity just past the half-hour mark.

Buoyed by his assist, Sudakov showcased his confidence when he let fly from outside the area, driving a low strike into the far corner to send his side into the break in high spirits.

The Ukrainian champions looked assured in the opening stages of the second period until  Riznyk was forced to scramble back towards his line to stop Valeriy Bondar from prodding the ball into his own net.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Zubkov attempted to make sure of the three points when he fizzed a left-foot strike just wide of Keller’s far post. 

Their failure to find the insurance of a third goal set up a nervy finish, but Shakhtar ultimately stood firm to clinch three precious points, moving them to the brink of the top 24. As for the visitors, they have now lost four of their last five competitive away matches (D1).

Flashscore Man of the Match: Georhiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueGeorgiy SudakovShakhtarYoung Boys
Related Articles
Real Madrid's Tchouameni out with sprained ankle in latest injury setback
Real Madrid in crisis? Los Blancos slip with Kroos gone and Mbappe misfiring
Real Madrid's poor form a concern for Carlo Ancelotti after defeat by Milan
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings