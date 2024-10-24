Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame

Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame

AFP
Sharapova won 36 titles during her career
Sharapova won 36 titles during her careerAFP
Former world number one Maria Sharapova and the US doubles team of Bob and Mike Bryan were announced on Thursday as 2025 inductees to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, is among only 10 women to have achieved a career singles Grand Slam. She was atop the world rankings five times in a WTA career that spanned from 2001-2020.

The Bryan brothers teamed to win 16 major doubles titles and became the ATP's most successful duo, with a record 438 weeks atop the ATP doubles rankings.

Induction ceremonies will be conducted at the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on August 21st-23rd - just ahead of the start of next year's US Open.

Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004, the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

"In retirement, you very seldomly get to reflect on your past, because you move on so quickly with life's responsibilities," Sharapova said.

"This is an incredible recognition. Thank you so much. I'm so grateful to the Hall of Fame and grateful to the voters."

Hall of Fame members, historians, journalists and fans voted in the selection process.

The Bryans, 2012 London Olympic men's doubles champions, combined for 119 tour-level titles and 1,109 match wins and helped the US team win the 2007 Davis Cup.

"It has been a great ride, the career, doing it together," Bob Bryan said.

Mentions
TennisMaria SharapovaMike BryanBob Bryan
Related Articles
WTA roundup: Top seed Qinwen Zheng reaches Tokyo quarter-finals
Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng hails China's tennis boom after Paris 2024
ATP roundup: Alexander Zverev sets career high in wins, Tommy Paul dumped out
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Machac downs Dimitrov in Vienna, Auger-Aliassime stunned in Basel
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters casting doubt over season
WTA roundup: Canadians take centre stage in Tokyo quarter-finals
Injured Emma Raducanu skips fifth event in Asia swing, in race to be fit for BJK Cup
ATP roundup: De Minaur rallies in Vienna, Tiafoe and Tsitsipas secure wins
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini knocks out Tiafoe, Rublev and Zverev also seal wins
Most Read
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce facing Manchester United, Spurs & Porto in action
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters casting doubt over season
Pep Guardiola applauds Manchester City mentality ahead of Sparta Prague test

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings