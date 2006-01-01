Shot clock to be introduced for second All Blacks Test against England after McKenzie mishap

The All Blacks are introducing a shot clock for their next game
The All Blacks are introducing a shot clock for their next game
New Zealand Rugby said Tuesday that a timer will be introduced for goal-kickers in Saturday's second Test between the All Blacks and England, following Damian McKenzie's blunder last weekend.

All Blacks fly-half McKenzie was timed out of a late penalty attempt by the referee in last Saturday's first Test because he took too long as New Zealand clung on for a nail-biting 16-15 win.

A timer will displayed at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday to ensure there is no repeat. Goal kickers have 60 seconds for a penalty attempt and 90 seconds to convert a try.

"There will be a shot clock shown on the stadium big screen and broadcast for this weekend's Test match in Auckland," New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

"This will also be in place for all home Test matches in 2024."

Earlier, All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson said the hosts aim to cut off England's supply of turnovers to protect their 30-year-old unbeaten record at Eden Park.

The All Blacks last lost at the iconic stadium in 1994 and Jacobson said the All Blacks plan to out-muscle England at breakdowns to extend the run.

The visitors won key turnovers in Dunedin to put the All Black under pressure with England lock Maro Itoje and centre Ollie Lawrence both robbing possession at crucial stages.

"They put a lot of pressure on the breakdown and it's going to be key for us this weekend to win the race," Jacobson told reporters.

"We need to get in there nice and early."

The All Blacks attack was often smothered by England's fleet-footed defence in Dunedin, something Jacobson said the hosts also need to counter.

"They have a real fast defensive line, so we've got to be able to combat that. They tend to rush in, we've got to be able to stay on our feet and get the ball to where we want it, to punch in behind them.

"Same on attack. They have a good kicking game, so it's key we get back, block them out and don't give them anything."

Winger Mark Tele'a said the All Blacks expect England to lift their game to break the Eden Park hoodoo for visiting teams.

"We're facing an English side that's real hungry to put us to the sword, so it's massive," he added.

Mentions
Rugby UnionEnglandNew Zealand
