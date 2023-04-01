Slovenian tennis umpire Ducman given 10-year ban for corruption

Slovenian tennis umpire Marko Ducman has been suspended for 10 years for betting on matches and manipulating data, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

Ducman, who officiated at ITF, ATP and WTA tournaments, had been provisionally banned after admitting breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

The bronze-level official admitted four breaches, including wagering on matches and manipulating data from matches in which he was officiating to facilitate betting.

He was also fined $75,000 with $56,250 suspended.