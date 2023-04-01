Sinner doubles up as Italy down Netherlands to reach Davis Cup semis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Sinner doubles up as Italy down Netherlands to reach Davis Cup semis
Sinner doubles up as Italy down Netherlands to reach Davis Cup semis
Updated
Sinner shakes hands with Griekspoor
Sinner shakes hands with Griekspoor
Reuters
Jannik Sinner won his singles match and paired up with Lorenzo Sonego to claim a doubles victory as the former champions beat the Netherlands 2-1 to book their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Sinner and Sonego overcame the duo of Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof 6-3 6-4 as Italy reached back-to-back semi-finals in the premier men's team competition for the first time since three successive last-four appearances in 1996-98.

Italy, who won their only Davis Cup title in 1976, will now take on a Serbia side featuring world number one Novak Djokovic or Britain who meet in their quarter-final later on Thursday.

Botic van de Zandschulp earlier beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-7(6) 6-3 7-6(7) to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead in their bid to match their best result of reaching the semi-finals in 2001, before Sinner downed Griekspoor 7-6(3) 6-1 and levelled the tie.

Dutch captain Paul Haarhuis, who was a part of the team that lost to eventual champions France 22 years ago, made a late swap with Griekspoor replacing Jean-Julien Rojer for the doubles tie while Filippo Volandri brought Sinner in for Simone Bolelli.

The changes worked well for both teams in a high-octane clash but Sinner and Sonego won the crucial points in front of a boisterous crowd to send Italy through.

"It means a lot to me," Sinner said. "But more importantly we're through to the semi-finals. It's the first time I can experience this.

"We were under a lot of pressure. The decision to put us on the court for doubles, we have to give a lot of credit to the captain and the team, pushing us to the limit.

"It's amazing, but now we're focused on Saturday's semis."

World number four Sinner, who lost to Djokovic in the ATP Finals title clash on Sunday, got them back into the quarter-final with an impressive display against Griekspoor.

He edged the opening set before breezing through the next in only 20 minutes.

In the day's opener, Arnaldi squandered two set points and saved one as the world number 44 won a tight opening set in the tiebreak when Van de Zandschulp sent a forehand long.

The Dutchman drew level after Arnaldi dropped serve in the eighth game of the next set and the world number 51 saved three match points in the decider to prevail after nearly three hours.

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesVan De Zandschulp BoticArnaldi MatteoDjokovic NovakGriekspoor TallonHaarhuis PaulSinner JannikRojer Jean-JulienItalyNetherlandsFranceGreat BritainSonego LorenzoKoolhof Wesley
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic beats Draper to give Serbia advantage as Djokovic takes to court
Novak Djokovic eyes second Davis Cup title for Serbia to cap off stellar season
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Show more
Tennis
Slovenian tennis umpire Ducman given 10-year ban for corruption
Australian Open chief still confident Nadal will be back in Melbourne
Australia produce thrilling fightback to see off Czech Republic in Davis Cup quarters
Updated
Red-hot Djokovic hoping for 'final push' for Serbia in Davis Cup
Finland hope to continue Davis Cup fairytale and inspire new generation
Wimbledon suffers expansion plan blow after council refuses permission
Tennis Tracker: Australia battle back to defeat Czech Republic in Davis Cup
Reigning champions Canada knocked out of Davis Cup by Finland in huge upset
Most Read
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Tennis Tracker: Kecmanovic beats Draper to give Serbia advantage as Djokovic takes to court
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings