Aloisi leaves A-League club Brisbane Roar to pursue 'overseas opportunity'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. A-League
  4. Aloisi leaves A-League club Brisbane Roar to pursue 'overseas opportunity'
Aloisi leaves A-League club Brisbane Roar to pursue 'overseas opportunity'
Aloisi leaves Brisbane in fifth place in the A-League
Aloisi leaves Brisbane in fifth place in the A-League
Reuters
Brisbane Roar announced the departure of Ross Aloisi (50) from the role of head coach on Sunday, saying the former midfielder has left the club to take on an "overseas opportunity."

Aloisi was appointed by Brisbane in May and led the club to the final of the Australia Cup, where they lost 3-1 to Sydney FC in October.

He had also overseen a solid start to the new A-League campaign and leaves Brisbane in fifth place in the 12-team competition, six points behind leaders Wellington Phoenix.

"Leaving Brisbane Roar has been a very tough decision for me," Aloisi said in a statement.

"I wholeheartedly believe in the club's progress and direction.

"However, the opportunity presented to me overseas is something that aligns closely with my personal journey and goals as a coach. It's a path I feel I must take at this stage in my career."

Luciano Trani, who had worked as Aloisi's assistant, has been appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the season with Brisbane due to play Melbourne City on Thursday.

Mentions
FootballA-LeagueBrisbane Roar
Related Articles
Derby Week: Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers ready to battle for city
Australia's Duke expecting 'emotional game' ahead of Palestine qualifier
Urawa's Asian Champions League title defence hit by Pohang defeat
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: World Cup-winning coach Menotti on how football has changed & Xavi's Barcelona
Did you know? Five footballers from the tiny Indian Ocean island of Reunion
Transfer News LIVE: Fulham want £60 million for Palhinha, PSG snap up Sao Paulo defender
Updated
Scholes and Neville slam 'embarrassing' Manchester United after West Ham loss
Burnley boss Kompany hails 'milestone' for Premier League's first female referee
Roma beat Napoli in feisty affair featuring 13 yellow cards and two reds
Updated
Football Tracker: Arsenal hold Liverpool, clash between Roma and Napoli goalless
Updated
Draw with Liverpool 'one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years,' says Arteta
Updated
Klopp: Arsenal game 'massively overshadowed' by serious Tsimikas injury
Most Read
Football Tracker: Arsenal hold Liverpool, clash between Roma and Napoli goalless
Bowen and Kudus on target as West Ham ease past Manchester United
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Unlocking Mohammed Kudus: How can Chris Hughton get the best out of the Ghana star?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings