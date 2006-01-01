'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia

The Spanish World Cup winner has signed a one-year deal with the A-League side after departing Japanese team Vissel Kobe, where he made just one fleeting appearance last season.
Asked about his lack of game time in Japan, Mata said it was a "long story".
"It was frustrating on a personal level, not to get as much game time as I thought I would," he added on his arrival in Sydney.
Mata said he remained fit and trained in the off-season with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland before opting to join Wanderers.
"I feel ready to come back, really eager to be on the pitch. I feel good and confident that it's going to be a good season," he said.
"I'm very lucky to have the career that I had, but I'm still hungry for more, to keep enjoying football, to keep hopefully winning trophies with this club now."
Mata won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and was a European champion with his country two years later.
He won the Champions League with Chelsea and the Europa League with the London club and Manchester United.