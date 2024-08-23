Advertisement
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back

Leverkusen are eighth in the early-season standings
REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
Bayer Leverkusen's 35-match unbeaten Bundesliga run came to an end in their last game and manager Xabi Alonso (42) hopes the short time he has had with his players will be sufficient to get back to winning ways.

After going all last season without being beaten in the league, the champions lost in their second game of this campaign at home to RB Leipzig, and the international break has reduced their preparation time for Saturday's trip to Hoffenheim.

"It was an express preparation, with an express meeting with the team, and individual discussions," Xabi Alonso told reporters on Friday.

"Today is our last training session with the whole team. Of course, we don't have a lot of time to prepare for tomorrow, but that's our normal dynamic.

"We will see if this express meeting was efficient or not."

Leverkusen needed a late goal to snatch a 3-2 win at Borussia Monchengladbach before going down 3-2 against Leipzig, but the manager doesn't believe it is all doom and gloom.

"We're doing a lot of things very well, but there are a few things we need to improve to reach our best level," he said.

"There aren't too many things, but there are important things to improve. Hopefully, we have a better performance, a more complete performance.

"It's a football and a mentality issue. We have to improve tactically, with the ball, but also with our mentality and concentration to improve and be a bit better."

The coach said that all his players returned healthy from international duty, and he took the time to back his defender Jonathan Tah after the German came in for criticism from an opposition manager.

After the 2-2 Nations League draw between Germany and Netherlands on Tuesday, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman said that Tah, who was replaced at half-time, had big problems and made a lot of mistakes.

"It's his opinion. My opinion is that Jonathan is a top player for us," Alonso said.

"What he did in the international break, the international game is not my topic. And he was here yesterday, in a good mood, with a good feeling, so that's my main concern.

Leverkusen are eighth in the standings with three points from two games. Hoffenheim also have three points but are 11th on goal difference.

Follow the Bundesliga here.

FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenHoffenheim
