Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Tough Leipzig clash to test Leverkusen's Champions League nerves, Alonso says

Tough Leipzig clash to test Leverkusen's Champions League nerves, Alonso says

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso before the match against Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso before the match against Borussia MoenchengladbachREUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Bayer Leverkusen are not in their best form and will need to improve to get a win in their Bundesliga clash with fellow Champions League side RB Leipzig, manager Xabi Alonso said on Friday.

After a 3-2 league win at Borussia Moenchengladbach, Leverkusen had a narrow 1-0 victory at fourth tier FC Carl Zeiss Jena in the first round of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday, and Alonso said his double-winning side are far from their best selves.

"We know that we can play better and have not yet reached our top level yet. We need to work on that," Alonso told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game.

"That's why we want to carry on working. It's a process to achieve that level but it's our aim and we're focused on that. And I'm confident we can do it too.

"The players know exactly what they have to do. We have a good flow in our game and we have to maintain that so that we can work both with and without the ball."

Leverkusen and Leipzig will both play Liverpool, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid in the revamped Champions League, and Alonso conceded that Saturday's match could be a test of his side's potential in that competition.

"The game with Leipzig is a top match at Champions League level. They are very good opponents with very strong individual and collective quality and a great coach (Marco Rose)."

"We have eight great opponents and it will for sure be intense and obviously I am looking forward to going back to Anfield."

Levrkusen captain Lukas Hradecky has been ruled out due to illness and will be replaced Matej Kovar in goal, Alonso confirmed.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaGuillermo SunicoLukas HradeckyMatej KovarBayer LeverkusenRB Leipzig
Related Articles
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Winners and Losers: Bayer pick up where they left off as goals pour in Portugal
Show more
Football
Hollerbach screamer fires Union Berlin to victory over newly-promoted St. Pauli
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Arsenal make late Sterling move, Napoli announce McTominay
Updated
McTominay joins Napoli after 22 years at Manchester United comes to emotional end
Late Coco winner fires unbeaten Torino to narrow win over Venezia in Serie A
Atletico Madrid boss Simeone in tense mood before Athletic Bilbao clash
EXCLUSIVE: Fatawu Ganiwu returns to Ghana after Chelsea trial, joins Legon Cities on loan
Enzo Maresca suggests Chelsea rebuild is 'ahead' of schedule
Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City have taken risk over Julian Alvarez exit
Most Read
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Arsenal make late Sterling move, Napoli announce McTominay
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Stubborn Las Palmas frustrate Real Madrid galaticos in draw despite Vinicius penalty
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings