Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. Gwangju down Kawasaki to maintain perfect start in Asian Champions League

Gwangju down Kawasaki to maintain perfect start in Asian Champions League

hin Yamada of Kawasaki Frontale controls the ball under pressure of Byeon Jun-Soo of Gwangju
hin Yamada of Kawasaki Frontale controls the ball under pressure of Byeon Jun-Soo of GwangjuKenta Harada / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP
South Korea's Gwangju FC hung on to hand J-League side Kawasaki Frontale a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday to secure back-to-back Asian Champions League Elite wins as Chinese Super League sides Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua struggled.

Kevin Muscat's CSL leaders Shanghai Port slumped to a 3-0 loss against Pohang Steelers while Johor Darul Ta'zim beat visitors Shenhua 3-0 in Malaysia.

Thailand's Buriram United, meanwhile, defeated Australian champions Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in Gosford to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Gwangju followed up their 7-3 thrashing of Yokohama F Marinos on the opening day with a gritty victory over Kawasaki, with Jasir Asani's 21st-minute penalty earning Lee Jung-Hyo's side another three points in the league phase.

Goalkeeper Kim Kyeong-min ensured Gwangju held onto the points as Frontale pushed for an equaliser, with substitute Erison also hitting the post late in the game for Kawasaki.

Malaysian champions JDT brushed aside Shanghai Shenhua, with Arif Aiman and Jorge Obregon scoring inside the opening 26 minutes to give the home side a comfortable lead.

Juan Muniz hit the third 10 minutes from time with a perfectly executed free kick to move his side onto four points after an opening 2-2 draw with Shanghai Port last month.

"These three points are very important because we capitalised on the one point we got away in the first game," said JDT head coach Hector Bidoglio.

"Today JDT showed at home we're a difficult team to beat."

AFC Champions League current round scores
AFC Champions League current round scoresFlashscore

Buriram United joined JDT on four points with their 2-1 win over Central Coast having drawn 0-0 with Vissel Kobe in the first round.

Guilherme Bissoli put the Thai League 1 champions in front when he directed Dion Cools' cross past Adam Pavlesic and Curtis Good doubled the advantage five minutes into the second half with a header.

Pavlesic was sent off for hauling down Bissoli in the 57th minute while Lucas Mauragis' strike into the top corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time was little more than a consolation for the hosts.

Pohang bounced back from their opening day loss to Shanghai Shenhua with a strong second-half showing at home to defeat Shanghai Port, with goals from Wanderson, Hong Yun-sang and Han Chan-hee delivering a 3-0 victory.

The second round of matches in the league phase will be completed on Wednesday when Japanese champions Vissel Kobe host China's Shandong Taishan and last season's runners-up Yokohama F Marinos entertain Ulsan HD.

Mentions
FootballGwangju FCKawasaki FrontaleShanghai ShenhuaShanghai PortBuriram United F.C.Central CoastYokohama F. MarinosVissel KobeJohor DTPohangShandong TaishanAFC Champions League
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Sparta Prague draw level against Stuttgart, Brest in front at Salzburg
Updated
AC Milan boss Fonseca demands perfect defensive display against Leverkusen
Arsenal's set-piece guru ready to prey on PSG defensive weaknesses
Show more
Football
Manchester United captain Burno Fernandes has red card rescinded
Emery keen to show Aston Villa can compete in 'special' Bayern clash
Liverpool's Jota set to play in Champions League clash despite missing training
Southampton's Jack Stephens to miss another two games for abusive language
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane returns to training before Aston Villa clash
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Besiktas and Fenerbahce capitalise on Galatasaray collapse
Most Read
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings