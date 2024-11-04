Advertisement
  4. Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury

Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury

Guilherme Bianchini
Neymar felt his thigh in Al Hilal vs Esteghlal
Yasser Bakhsh / Getty Images via AFP
Neymar (32) suffered another blow in his second game back from a serious knee injury. The star came on in the second half of Al Hilal's 3-0 win over Esteghlal on Monday in the AFC Champions League but felt pain and was substituted after almost 30 minutes on the pitch.

Neymar put his hand on his left thigh and was treated on the edge of the pitch during stoppage time. The forward returned to the field after the scare but couldn't resist a shot in which he stretched out his right leg to reach a pass inside the area.

The Brazilian had come on 12 minutes into the second half in place of Abdullah Al Hamdan. He was involved in a scuffle with opponent Zobeir Niknafs after being fouled on his first touch. In the 41st minute of the half, Neymar left the field visibly dissatisfied and made way for Mohammed Al Qahtani.

Neymar felt pain in his thigh after coming on in Al-Hilal's win
Yasser Bakhsh / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Mitrovic scored a hat-trick and secured victory for Al Hilal, with an assist from Brazilian Renan Lodi for the second goal. The result kept Jorge Jesus' side top of the Asian Champions League's West Group, with 12 points from four games.

As Neymar is not registered for domestic competitions, he won't be able to return to the field until the end of the month, on November 26th, for matchday five of the Champions League. 

Al Hilal will visit Qatar's Al-Sadd. Without the Brazilian star, the team hosts Al Ettifaq next Friday in the Saudi League.

Follow the Asian Champions League here.

FootballAFC Champions LeagueNeymar da Silva Santos JuniorAl HilalEsteghlal TEH
