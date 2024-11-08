Agyemang-Badu on Andre Ayew's Ghana future: Everything is in the coach's hands

Ghana football legend Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (33) has warned against pressuring Black Stars captain Andre Ayew (34) into retiring from international football.

Calls have intensified for the country’s all-time most-capped player to retire from the Ghanaian senior team, particularly after Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Le Havre winger, who last played against Uganda in March, has been excluded from Otto Addo’s squad for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger - a possible sign that his time with the team may be coming to an end.

However, his former Black Stars teammate, with whom he won the U20 World Cup in 2009, feels differently. He argues that the former Olympique Marseille and West Ham United star should be given the freedom to decide his own future with the team.

"Ayew is one of my very good friends and I have been privileged to have worked with him. He was my captain (at U20 level) although he had been playing for the Black Stars," Agyemang-Badu told Flashscore.

"I was promoted to the team and we did a great job there before I left the national team. If he thinks his body is still responding and the coaches still needs him, we will all support him to be there.

"However, we have brought a coach to do a great job for us, so everything lies in the hands of the coach now. Ayew now has a club, he has played some games and will get his form back.

"If the coach thinks his experience is still needed as captain to help the guys to grow, we will support him 120 percent. If the coaches think otherwise, we will support him as well.

"Andre knows his body more than me and nobody can force him to retire from the national team or from his clubside.

"If he wakes up tomorrow and says thank you Ghana, it is time to focus on club football only, we will say thank you and appreciate his contributions because he has done alone for the Black Stars."

After an impressive run at Marseille, Andre earned his first national team call-up from Claude Le Roy for Ghana’s international friendly against Senegal on August 21, 2007, at just 18 years old.

In the 1-1 draw against the Lions of Teranga, he earned his first senior cap alongside Ahmed Barruso, getting a few touches on the ball when they stepped onto the field at Millwall’s Den in London.

Andre went on to become a key player for the four-time African champions, eventually surpassing Asamoah Gyan’s record by reaching 120 international appearances.

After an illustrious career that included stints with Serie A sides Udinese and Verona, as well as Turkish Super Lig club Bursaspor, 78-cap Agyemang-Badu shares what he’s been up to following his retirement from professional football.

He said, "I’m still involved in football because that’s where I get everything from. I love the game. I recently completed some Talent Identification courses in the United Kingdom.

"I have Certificates 1 and 2, and I also completed an analysis course in the UK. I work with some agents and serve as the Technical Director for AS Koppan Football Club, which plays in Ghana's Division Three. We formed the team just last year."

Wins in Ghana’s matches against the Palancas Negras and the Menas would give them a narrow chance of qualifying for AFCON 2025, set to take place in Morocco.