Arsenal's Thomas Partey snubbed by Ghana for crucial AFCON qualifiers

AFP
Partey will not play for Ghana over the international break
Partey will not play for Ghana over the international breakFabrizio Andrea Bertani / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Ghana have axed Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey (31) for potential make-or-break Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, with the first matchday five fixtures set for Wednesday.

Embattled coach Otto Addo refused to disclose why he omitted the midfielder, who has scored 13 goals in 49 international appearances.

"My reasons are confidential. I hope he will rejoin us for the next international window in March (World Cup qualifying)," he told reporters.

In another decision involving Premier League stars, Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has replaced West Ham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus as captain.

Kudus led the Black Stars last month in home and away matches against Sudan, from which they took just one point, putting Ghana in danger of missing the finals for the first time since 2004.

The third most successful country in the AFCON with four titles have secured just two points from four Group F matches to lie third.

Ghana must win away to leaders Angola on Friday and at home to Niger three days later to have any hope of overtaking second-placed Sudan and qualifying for the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

However, Sudan need just one point from matches against Niger and Angola to secure qualification despite having to play home matches outside a country engulfed in a civil war.

Here, AFP Sport highlights five other matchday five clashes between Wednesday and Saturday, with the final round of qualifiers scheduled for the following three days.

Benin v Nigeria

Reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen returns from injury for Group D fixtures against Benin and Rwanda with Nigeria needing one point to clinch qualification.

Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Victor Boniface are just some of the options caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen has when it comes to selecting his frontline.

Nigeria will be wary of Benin, though, having lost 2-1 to a team guided by former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr in a World Cup qualifier last year.

Botswana v Mauritania

Botswana appeared out of the running for a finals place after travel difficulties led to a four-goal hammering by Egypt that left the Zebras pointless and demoralised after two rounds.

But surprise home and away Group C wins over Cape Verde have placed them second behind already-qualified Egypt, and a home victory over Mauritania will clinch a place in Morocco.

French coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa quit Botswana after the solitary-goal wins over Cape Verde to join Al Ahly Tripoli and South African Morena Ramoreboli has been placed in temporary charge.

Gambia v Comoros

Comoros caused a major upset last month by winning in Tunisia through a Rafiki Said goal, ending a run of 16 straight home victories by the Carthage Eagles in AFCON qualifiers.

Coached by Italian Stefano Cusin, a team composed mainly of footballers from the lower French leagues will seal qualification from Group A if they beat Gambia.

The match is being staged in Moroccan city Berkane because Gambia lack an international-standard stadium.

Uganda v South Africa

Belgian coaches Paul Put (Uganda) and Hugo Broos (South Africa) come face to face in a match between the likely Group K qualifiers.

Both will be assured of qualification if Congo Brazzaville fail to win away to improving minnows South Sudan 24 hours earlier.

Home-based forward Denis Omedi has impressed for Uganda. South Africa will miss injured Burnley forward Lyle Foster and Al Ahly winger Percy Tau has been dropped.

Zimbabwe v Kenya

This match-up between countries barred from the last AFCON because of government interference offers Zimbabwe a chance to qualify from Group J with a match to spare.

A point will suffice for a Zimbabwean team coached by German Michael Nees and forced to play in South African city Polokwane because they do not have a suitable venue for AFCON matches.

Kenya must win to keep alive hopes of accompanying already-qualified Cameroon, but Turkish coach Engin Firat must be concerned by a failure to score in two of four qualifiers.

