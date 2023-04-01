AFCON 2023: EXCLUSIVE: Alfredo Somedo wants to 'keep dreaming for Guinea Bissau'

Guinea Bissau didn't get off to the best start in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), losing their opening game to hosts Ivory Coast 2-0. Even so, the dream of achieving their first win in the final phase of Africa's biggest team competition is still very much alive and their first chance to do so is this Thursday against Equatorial Guinea.

In the squad led by Guinea Bissau coach Baciro Cande (56), there are several players with a history and strong links to Portuguese football. One of them is Alfa Semedo (26), a midfielder with Saudi side Al Taee, whose CV includes spells with Benfica, Vilafranquense, Moreirense and Vitoria SC. The number eight will play an important role in their midfield.

Semedo is taking part in the AFCON for the second time and doesn't hide his pride at the moment he's experiencing in Ivory Coast.

Alfa Semedo's career so far
Flashscore

"It means a lot to me to represent my country in Africa's biggest team competition. I'm going to enjoy it and do my best to take Guinea as far as possible," the Guinea Bissau captain told Flashscore exclusively from Abidjan, the Ivorian economic capital where the Portuguese-speaking team is based.

Still without a win in the final phase of a competition that brings together the best teams on the African continent, Guinea Bissau will be looking to write a beautiful page of history in the match against Equatorial Guinea, after their opening defeat against Ivory Coast 2-0.

"The first game wasn't positive for us in terms of results, but that's all behind us now. We've forgotten about the first game, now we're focused on the next game, which is very important for us," Alfa Semedo explained.

"We're going to give everything we've got to win because we know that if we win, the dream of going through to the next round will continue and we'll keep dreaming for Guinea Bissau. We're here to fight and give our all for our country," he said.

Guinea Bissau's recent matches
Flashscore

African people celebrating

Football is a sport that stirs up many feelings and emotions and, at this time, the streets of Ivory Coast are particularly happy and celebrating the great event that is the AFCON. A joy that is contagious among the players themselves.

"The atmosphere is great! There's joy everywhere, everyone's talking about football and everyone wants to get through to the next round. You see lots of people dancing in the streets, smiling and greeting each other. This is the African people, always with joy and good energy," describes the midfielder.

Without neglecting the collective chapter, which is always the most important for the players, Alfa Semedo takes on the weight of responsibility: "I'm living this competition very intensely. I'm focused and we know we've got some tough games ahead of us. You can expect the maximum from me and I'll always fight to win the games. I realise the responsibility of being here.

Guinea Bissau face Equatorial Guinea in the second round of the African Cup of Nations group stage, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 CET.

Follow the game with Flashscore and share this article on Facebook.

