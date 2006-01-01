EXCLUSIVE: Michael Olunga doubtful for Kenya versus Zimbabwe AFCON qualifier

Kenya national team captain Michael Olunga (30) is doubtful for Harambee Stars 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Zimbabwe and Namibia respectively.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to begin their Group J campaign with a home fixture against the Warriors at Mandela Stadium on Friday, September 6th, in Uganda, before they travel to face Namibia on Tuesday, September 10th at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Olunga has a low chance to face Zimbabwe

According to Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat (54), lead striker Olunga has little chance to play against the Warriors owing to an injury picked while playing for his club Al-Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League.

“Michael (Olunga) is low chance (to play against Zimbabwe), he will come for an MRI but like I said it is a low chance to play, so we have already lost a lot of players (to injuries) for the matches but we will need to find solutions,” Firat told Flashscore.

Olunga’s last game for Duhail came in the 6-1 victory against Qatar SC at Khalifa International Stadium on August 10th. During the league fixture, the former Gor Mahia striker scored a hat-trick, his goals coming in the 41st, 44th and 96th minutes respectively.

It was during the fixture Olunga picked up an injury and he went on to miss two league fixtures against Al Rayyan on August 16th and Umm-Salal on August 22nd. He missed more games as Duhail started their Qatar Stars Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory against Qatar SC on Friday, August 30th.

Apart from Olunga, Firat further confirmed the absence of Daniel Anyembe (26), who plays as a right-back for Danish Superliga club Viborg FF, Bristol City defender Zak Vyner (27), and Collins Sichenje (20), who features for Serbian SuperLiga club Vojvodina, on loan from Swedish side AIK, also through injuries.

“Like always I don’t know why we are unlucky during FIFA days, we have always some injured players and that is a big problem, Daniel (Anyembe), you know he is out, Zak Vyner, you know and yesterday (Saturday), Collins (Sichenje) got injured during his match, so he will not be available,” explained Firat.

Olunga’s struggles leave Firat with few options at striker as Saudi Arabian Division One side Al Jabalain forward Masoud Juma (28), who is yet to recover from an Achilles tendon injury after he underwent surgery.

“We are already missing Masoud (Juma), we are missing Ayub (Timbe), so we are missing a lot of important players for us in the long term so it is a very unlucky situation for us because the reality is in Kenya we don’t have so many players for international level,” offered Firat.

“That is the reality, or we don’t have players who are used to playing on the international level, we always try to find solutions for the team even if the rival has better individual players but we will go on like these and find solutions within the players we have in camp.”

AFC Leopards keeper Levis Opiyo joins Stars’ camp

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club AFC Leopards' goalkeeper Levis Opiyo was named in Harambee Stars’ final travelling squad for the two fixtures.

According to Firat, Opiyo was drafted in to replace Ian Otieno, who recently signed for South African club Richards Bay.

“We had to replace Ian (Otieno) because he was not able to get a release letter, he just signed for the PSL club and they needed him to settle down, so we have summoned Levis (Opiyo) to replace him,” explained Firat.

Another new call-up is AFC Leopards forward Victor Omune, whose inclusion in the team is seen as a backup for Olunga. Other strikers in Firat’s squad include John Avire, St. Mirren forward Jonah Ayunga and last season’s Golden Boot winner Benson Omalla, who recently left champions Gor Mahia to sign for Al Safa FC in Lebanon.

Kenya will go into the Zimbabwe fixture having beaten the same side 2-0 during the 2024 edition of the COSAFA Cup held in South Africa on July 2nd. During the fixture at Wolfson Stadium, Harambee Stars scored through Austin Odhiambo and Benson Omalla to carry the day.

In the previous three matches, Kenya are yet to lose against Zimbabwe. In 2008 during a World Cup qualifier, Harambee Stars defeated the Warriors 2-0 in the first leg meeting at Nyayo Stadium with the goals coming from Macdonald Mariga and Dennis Oliech.

The teams met again in the return leg with the fixture ending 0-0 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. In 2024, they met in a friendly at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi with Kenya emerging 3-1 winners. After defender Joseph Okumu had scored an own goal, striker Olunga grabbed a hat-trick to seal the emphatic victory.

For Namibia, the last four meetings have seen Kenya win twice and lose twice. In 2008, they met in a World Cup qualifier with Namibia emerging 2-1 winners at Sam Nujoma Stadium. However, Kenya recovered to win the return leg in Nairobi 1-0 courtesy of Jamal Mohammed's goal at Kasarani Stadium.

In 2012, they met again in a World Cup qualifier with the Brave Warriors winning the first leg 1-0 at home and Kenya recovered to avenge with the same result in Nairobi.

Kenya’s final squad

Goalkeepers: Levis Opiyo, Patrick Matasi, Byrne Omondi

Defenders: Sharrif Majabe, Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Amos Nondi, Abud Omar, Eric Ouma, Sylvester Owino, Alphonce Omija

Midfielders: Chris Erambo, Richard Odada, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Eric Johanna, Ronney Onyango, Austine Odhiambo, Duke Abuya, Timothy Ouma

Forwards: John Avire, Michael Olunga, Jonah Ayunga, Benson Omalla, Victor Omune