EXCLUSIVE: Ashimeru to receive first Black Stars call-up under Addo, Sulemana and Nuamah out

Majeed Ashimeru in action for Anderlecht
Majeed Ashimeru in action for AnderlechtJohn Thys / Belga Mag / Belga via AFP
Majeed Ashimeru (26) is expected to receive a debut call-up under Otto Addo (49) for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The midfielder, who featured for the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON, has never had the opportunity to play under Addo.

The Anderlecht player was not included in the 2022 World Cup squad when Addo was working as head coach on a part-time basis. He was also injured during Addo’s first two squads as permanent coach, eventually missing out on the friendlies in March and the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Majeed Ashimeru's recent stats
Majeed Ashimeru's recent statsFlashscore

He will finally have the chance to play under the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach during the September international window.

Ashimeru has played three games this season for Anderlecht who currently sit top of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

His performances have caught the eye as he scored the winner against rivals Royal Antwerp on matchday two.

Further up front, Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to miss out on the squad after spraining his ankle during pre-season.

The Southampton forward played 64 minutes against Mali in June at the Baba Yara sports stadium and was set to be included in the squad this September.

However, the Black Stars will miss the services of two key wingers. Sulemana is sidelined with an ankle sprain from pre-season, while Ernest Nuamah pulled a hamstring playing for Lyon in Ligue 1. Both players were expected to feature prominently in Addo's plans.

In their absence, Joseph Paintsil and Osman Bukari have received call-ups. The former will be playing under Addo for the first time since 2022. While Bukari, part of the previous squad, will hope for playing time after being unused last time out.

The Black Stars kick off their AFCON qualifying campaign at home against Angola at the Baba Yara sports stadium on September 5th. They'll then travel to Morocco to face Niger on September 9th.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
