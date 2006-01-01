Jonah Ayunga returns as Engin Firat names Kenya squad to face Zimbabwe and Namibia

St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga (27) has been recalled to the Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Namibia set to take place between September 4th to 10th.

Kenya have been drawn in Group J alongside Cameroon, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in their quest to qualify for a seventh appearance in the African competition to be held in Morocco from December 21st, 2025 to January 18th, 2026.

Harambee Stars’ opening fixture will see them come up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at home on September 6th, before they travel away to face the Brave Warriors on September 10th.

With Nyayo Stadium set for closure after hosting inter-club competition matches involving FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and domestic Cup winners Kenya Police, FKF have already secured Uganda’s Nelson Mandela Stadium for the home fixture against Zimbabwe.

Firat summons provisional squad

In preparations for the opener, coach Engin Firat has summoned a provisional squad of 28 players with Ayunga, who missed Kenya’s last assignment – the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Burundi and Ivory Coast – making a return to the team.

Ayunga, who features in the Scottish Premiership, missed out owing to a knee injury but has been drafted into the team alongside midfielder Richard Odada, who recently secured a transfer move to Dundee United in Scotland.

Other foreign-based players in the team include captain Michael Olunga, who plays for Al Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, Joseph Okumu (Reims), Eric Ouma (Rakow), Johnstone Omurwa, Amos Nondi (Ararat), Collins Sichenje (Vodvojina), and Eric Johanna (UTA).

Former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla, who recently sealed a transfer move to Lebanon outfit Safa has also been called up same as Duke Abuya of (Young Africans of Tanzania), and Timothy Ouma of (IF Elfsberg in Sweden).

In a recent interview, the 54-year-old Turkish tactician discussed why Kenya playing in Uganda would be good for the team and the fans. “Even last time we tried to play our matches in Uganda but it was not possible and now of course in these situations it was the best option, and we are happy that Ugandans are ready to host us,” Firat told Flashscore.

“I hope this time fans will come from Kenya because like I said it is for our team, a long time (playing without our fans), it will be very important to have the fan's support, we have never had it, and if I say we did it was one time, it was in Doha when we played against Qatar when we had fans support.”

During the friendly fixture against Qatar on September 7th, 2023 at Al Janoub Stadium, Harambee Stars enjoyed superb support from Kenyans living in the Gulf nation as they went on to beat the World Cup hosts 2-1 courtesy of goals from defender Joseph Okumu and substitute Amos Nondi.

Firat further explained why fans’ support will be crucial for Kenya: “Otherwise we have always played on foreign soil, against foreign teams, foreign fans, foreign referees and so on and so on, and if especially a match is not going so well, you need support from the fans and there is always missing but I hope and wish that we will get it (the support) in Uganda.”

FKF to sponsor fans for Zimbabwe game

FKF President Nick Mwendwa confirmed plans are at an advanced stage to sponsor fans to travel and cheer Harambee Stars in Uganda.

“Unfortunately we have to play in Uganda because of the situation with our venues, but as FKF we are planning to hire buses to transport fans to the match venue,” Mwendwa told Flashscore.

“We want as many fans as possible to travel and we will soon give out the guidelines of what is needed for the fans to travel. We want to qualify for the AFCON and the fans will play a huge role in spurring the team, we want them in large numbers in Uganda, and hopefully they will travel.”

Kenya will go into the Zimbabwe fixture having beaten the same side 2-0 during the 2024 edition of the COSAFA Cup held in South Africa on July 2nd. During the fixture at Wolfson Stadium, Harambee Stars scored through Austin Odhiambo and Benson Omalla to carry the day.

In the previous three matches, Kenya are yet to lose against Zimbabwe. In 2008 during a World Cup qualifier, Harambee Stars defeated the Warriors 2-0 in the first leg meeting at Nyayo Stadium with the goals coming from Macdonald Mariga and Dennis Oliech.

The teams met again in the return leg with the fixture ending 0-0 at Rufaro Stadium in Harare. In 2024, they met in a friendly at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi with Kenya emerging 3-1 winners. After defender Joseph Okumu had scored an own goal, striker Olunga grabbed a hat-trick to seal the emphatic victory.

For Namibia, the last four meetings have seen Kenya win twice and lose twice. In 2008, they met in a World Cup qualifier with Namibia emerging 2-1 winners at Sam Nujoma Stadium. However, Kenya recovered to win the return leg in Nairobi 1-0 courtesy of Jamal Mohammed's goal at Kasarani Stadium.

In 2012, they met again in a World Cup qualifier with the Brave Warriors winning the first leg 1-0 at home and Kenya recovered to avenge with a similar result in Nairobi.

Kenya’s Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Richards Bay FC), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Omondi (Bandari).

Defenders: Collins Sichenje (Vodvojina), Joseph Okumu (Reims-France), Johnstone Omurwa, Amos Nondi (Ararat), Abud Omar (Kenya Police), Eric Ouma (Rakow-Poland), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia).

Midfielders: Kayci Odhiambo (AFC Leopards), Chris Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Dundee United), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar), Kenneth Muguna (Kenya Police), Eric Johanna (UTA-Romania), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Patrick Otieno (KCB), Duke Abuya (Young Africans), Timothy Ouma (Elfsberg), Clifton Miheso (AFC Leopards).

Forwards: John Avire (P. Suez), Michael Olunga (Duhail-Oman), Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren-Scotland), Benson Omalla (Safa SC), Victor Omune (AFC Leopards).