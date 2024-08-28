EXCLUSIVE: Norwich's Forson Amankwah expected to resume training later this week

In a surprising turn of events, Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah (21) is set to make a swift return to action after suffering a shoulder injury in Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

Amankwah sustained a suspected dislocated shoulder during the first half of Norwich's 4-0 defeat at Selhurst Park. The incident occurred when he lost his footing while closing down Will Hughes.

The severity of the injury was evident as Amankwah appeared in a sling after requiring oxygen, and an injection on the pitch before being escorted to an ambulance.

Norwich City manager Thorup had initially expressed cautious optimism about Amankwah's condition in his post-match comments. "It looked a little bit better than expected when we saw him afterwards," Thorup stated while emphasising the need for a thorough medical evaluation.

Despite the alarming scene, further tests conducted on Wednesday revealed that surgery would not be necessary.

In an unexpected development, Amankwah is now slated to resume training as early as Thursday or Friday. Depending on his progression in training, he could feature in Saturday's match against Coventry City.

This rapid recovery comes as a huge boost for the Canaries, who are yet to secure a win in the Championship this season.

Amankwah's potential availability for the weekend clash against Coventry City could provide the team with a much-needed boost as they seek to kick-start their campaign.

So far the summer signing has enjoyed a fast start at Carrow Road registering two assists in five games played.