Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Norwich's Forson Amankwah expected to resume training later this week

EXCLUSIVE: Norwich's Forson Amankwah expected to resume training later this week

Amankwah appeared in a sling after Norwich's match against Crystal Palace
Amankwah appeared in a sling after Norwich's match against Crystal PalaceProfimedia / Paul Chesterton
In a surprising turn of events, Norwich City midfielder Forson Amankwah (21) is set to make a swift return to action after suffering a shoulder injury in Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace.

Amankwah sustained a suspected dislocated shoulder during the first half of Norwich's 4-0 defeat at Selhurst Park. The incident occurred when he lost his footing while closing down Will Hughes

The severity of the injury was evident as Amankwah appeared in a sling after requiring oxygen, and an injection on the pitch before being escorted to an ambulance. 

Norwich City manager Thorup had initially expressed cautious optimism about Amankwah's condition in his post-match comments. "It looked a little bit better than expected when we saw him afterwards," Thorup stated while emphasising the need for a thorough medical evaluation.

Despite the alarming scene, further tests conducted on Wednesday revealed that surgery would not be necessary.

In an unexpected development, Amankwah is now slated to resume training as early as Thursday or Friday. Depending on his progression in training, he could feature in Saturday's match against Coventry City.

This rapid recovery comes as a huge boost for the Canaries, who are yet to secure a win in the Championship this season.

Amankwah's potential availability for the weekend clash against Coventry City could provide the team with a much-needed boost as they seek to kick-start their campaign.

So far the summer signing has enjoyed a fast start at Carrow Road registering two assists in five games played.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore News
Mentions
FootballChampionshipNorwichAmankwah ForsonGhanaAfrican football
Related Articles
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon explains Leeds loan choice
Africans Abroad: Salah, Hakimi & Iwobi all find the net in European leagues
Championship roundup: Burnley and Sunderland earn emphatic wins
Show more
Football
All the teams taking part in the 2024/25 Champions League league phase
Brighton's red-hot Kaoru Mitoma returns for Japan in World Cup qualifiers
Belgium fans wait to see if Tedesco turns the page on De Bruyne and Lukaku
Transfer News LIVE: Kepa moves to Bournemouth on loan, Salzburg near Bajcetic deal
Updated
Diego Simeone rues Atletico's lack of precision in stalemate with Espanyol
EFL Cup draw: Liverpool face West Ham, Newcastle to host Wimbledon
Juventus confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta
Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup
Atletico Madrid frustrated by Espanyol at home in dour stalemate
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kepa moves to Bournemouth on loan, Salzburg near Bajcetic deal
Bigger, better? Draw marks start of Champions League's new era
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Darwin Nunez gets five-game international ban as Uruguay players punished

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings