  4. Tottenham winger Manor Solomon explains Leeds loan choice

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon explains Leeds loan choice

Tottenham winger Manor Solomon has signed for Championship club Leeds United
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon has signed for Championship club Leeds UnitedIan MacNicol / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon (25) has signed for Championship club Leeds United on a season-long loan.

The Elland Road side have lost several of their key forwards in the offseason, but have secured this loan deal.

After failing to secure Premier League promotion, Leeds must now deal with another season of trying to get back into the top flight.

But they will be able to call on the services of Israel winger Solomon, who last played competitively for Tottenham in September 2023.

“I've heard a lot about the club, about its fans, about the heritage, the history. I know it's a massive club in England and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and to meet them all," he told the Leeds website.

“I know there is a group of great lads, young people with great desire, with great techniques and I'm looking forward to playing with them and to help them in the best way I can."

Mentions
FootballChampionshipPremier LeagueManor SolomonLeedsTottenham
