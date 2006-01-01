The top five Tottenham players under 20 to watch out for this season

Ange Postecoglou on the touchline during Spurs' match last weekend against Everton

As Tottenham push for a top four finish this season these five young talents could help the club get there.

The Leeds United Academy product won the prestigious Championship Young Player of the Year before joining Tottenham which made him the the 6th most expensive teenager in Premier League history.

At 18 years old he can be used as an inverted full-back as well as a midfielder who has an excellent passing ability, great physical attributes and a football intelligence beyond his age which has led him to be a real contender for manager Ange Postecoglou's starting XI.

Archie Gray came on as a substitute against Leicester to make his Spurs debut Clive Howes / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP

Tottenham completed the signing of Bergvall for a small fee of around £8.5m in February, though he remained with Swedish side Djurgarden for the rest of the season.

Bergvall is rated as one of Europe's brightest young talents and was linked with several top clubs before agreeing to join Spurs having averaged one goal contribution in every three league games last season.

The 18-year-old has impressed Postecoglou and his fellow coaches in pre-season and is likely to earn opportunities at senior level if he continues to be consistent.

Bergvall in action during his Premier League debut Michael Regan / Getty Images via AFP

Philipps has proven himself to be a capable centre-back despite being just 19 years old and has been made available for loan this season with top clubs such as Getafe interested.

The strong defender will look to progress his development this season after a great loan at Plymouth Argyle last season where he appeared 20 times and bagged 1 assist.

Spurs are well stocked in the defensive unit right now and as such the club agreed to send him away on loan to Stoke City for the season.

Ajayi is often compared to Spurs captain Son Heung-min as his pace, dribbling, sharpness and versatility helped him have what was a fantastic season last year.

The teenager bagged 14 goals and assisted 7 across the U18 Premier League and Premier League 2 and was one of Tottenham’s outstanding academy performers.

Ajayi could earn himself some minutes this year as Tottenham are in need of backup players on the wing. Postecoglou will be keeping an eye on his progress in the opening weeks of the new season.

17-year-old Moore is likely the pick of the bunch from Tottenham's growing pipeline of young talent. The winger dominated in the U18 Premier League last term with a staggering 14 goals and eight assists in just 12 games - a return which earned him some first-team action at the tail end of the campaign.

Moore kept his place with the senior side over pre-season and signed his first professional contract earlier this month, signalling Spurs' intent to keep him on board.

There is lots of attacking competition for Moore to contend with but with plenty of games to come, there could be opportunities for minutes if he continues his upward trajectory.