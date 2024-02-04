Championship roundup: Burnley and Sunderland earn emphatic wins

Burnley top the league with two wins, nine scored and one conceded

The second weekend of Championship action has passed and after the opening two games - as well as EFL Cup fixtures during the week - teams are starting to take shape in the early stages of the campaign.

With another round of fixtures complete, clubs' form is starting to fall into place and the early front-runners for the top six are beginning to emerge.

Once again there were huge wins, big upsets, shocking errors and an array of superb goals in one of the most entertaining divisions in the country.

As always, Flashscore will take a look at the highs and lows from the latest set of matches in our weekly Championship round-up.

Championship table Flashscore

Statement victories for Burnley and Sunderland

Burnley began their campaign with a huge 4-1 win against Luton last week and continued that form with a 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff on Saturday.

The Clarets are one of the promotion favourites and made it clear to everyone why that was the case with a flurry of excellent goals as they dismantled their Welsh opposition.

Cardiff actually started well until goalkeeper Ethan Horvath let a backpass ghost under his foot and roll into an empty net - giving Burnley the incentive to go on and take control, which is exactly what they did.

Goals followed for Luca Koleosho, Josh Brownhill, Zeki Amdouni and Johann Gudmundsson as the Lancashire side romped to victory to hold onto top spot in the table.

Match stats Flashscore

While Burnley's win was at least somewhat expected - just maybe not such a huge scoreline - Sunderland's 4-0 thumping of Sheffield Wednesday certainly wasn't.

The Owls had just put four past Plymouth themselves a week earlier and were expected to provide the Black Cats with a real test at the Stadium of Light; where Sunderland hadn't won since February.

That looked to be the case after a fast start from Wednesday but the home side quickly got a hold of the game and netted three times in the opening 25 minutes.

Dennis Cirkin, Eliezer Mayenda and Luke O'Nien all got on the scoresheet before Mayenda bagged his second and Sunderland's fourth just a minute into the second half.

The Spaniard became the first striker to score for Sunderland since February 4th, 2024 and the first to score multiple goals in one game since Ross Stewart in August 2022.

Match stats Flashscore

Two statement victories mean the top of the league is shaping up nicely - who do they play next? Each other, next Saturday. A must-see encounter in the second tier.

Bristol City put on a show

Over at Ashton Gate, Bristol City produced a memorable performance for both good and bad reasons, besting Millwall 4-3 in a fantastic seven-goal thriller.

The Robins started quickly and looked comfortable after netting twice in the opening 12 minutes and seeing out their lead to half-time.

Unexpectedly, Millwall came out firing in the second half and quickly got a goal back through Romain Esse; an excellent young player to keep an eye on, by the way.

The Bristol City fans went from jubilation to despair in the blink of an eye, as just 15 minutes later they trailed 3-2 thanks to goals from Tom Bradshaw and Duncan Watmore.

The drama didn't end there, though, as super-subs Fally Mayulu and Scott Twine entered the fray and both netted late on to turn the game on its head once more and secure a famous win for the Robins.

Spare a thought for Millwall supporters, who have so far seen their side score five goals in two games and come away with zero points.

Match scorers Flashscore

Kaminski sees red

It wouldn't be the Championship without a moment of complete madness each weekend, and we were given ours nice and early on Saturday when Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski was sent off for a second bookable offence during a 0-0 draw against Portsmouth.

The Belgian was first shown yellow for time-wasting - not the worst offence if under pressure and trying to see out the match.

It isn't ideal, however, to be cautioned for it after just 29 minutes with the score still at 0-0.

It's even worse to come charging out of the box three minutes later and completely wipe out not one, but two Portsmouth attackers to earn a deserved second yellow.

Certainly a moment to forget for Kaminski, who can count himself lucky the Hatters still went home with a point.

Amdouni's rocket

Time for our Goal of the Week now and there was no better strike than Zeki Amdouni's, firing a rocket in off the crossbar in Burnley's 5-0 win over Cardiff.

The Swiss striker needed goalline technology to confirm his effort was over the line - such was the nature of the goal, bouncing down off the bar and into the goalmouth like Frank Lampard at the 2010 World Cup.

Only this one actually counted, the game was already won anyway and it was in the Championship; so not like Lampard's at all, really.

Wright's 96th-minute heroics

Coventry needed a 96th-minute winner to seal all three points against Oxford on Friday evening, with American forward Haji Wright popping up in the area to round the goalkeeper and calmly slot home.

It was Wright's second goal of the game after initially opening the scoring in the first half and was enough to earn him a 9.1 Flashscore rating - making him our Player of the Week!

Take a look at the weekend's 'Top 11' below; plenty of Sunderland and Watford representation but oddly, no Burnley. Selections are made based on our player ratings system - not through opinion or personal choice!

Championship Top 11 Flashscore

Full results:

Coventry 3-2 Oxford

West Brom 0-0 Leeds

Portsmouth 0-0 Luton

Derby 1-0 Middlesbrough

Swansea 3-0 Preston

Burnley 5-0 Cardiff

Watford 3-0 Stoke

Sheffield United 2-2 QPR

Plymouth 1-1 Hull

Norwich 2-2 Blackburn

Bristol City 4-3 Millwall

Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday