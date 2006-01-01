Advertisement
Luton's Lockyer returns to individual training after cardiac arrest

Lockyer is determined to return to the playing field
Lockyer is determined to return to the playing fieldAFP
Luton captain Tom Lockyer (29) has returned to individual training after the cardiac arrest that left him fighting for his life.

Lockyer's heart stopped for two minutes on the pitch during a Premier League match at Bournemouth in December.

The Wales international also suffered a similar incident during the 2023 Championship playoff final against Coventry.

But Lockyer still hopes to resume his playing career and is back in training in the latest step of his recovery programme.

"We are so pleased to be able to inform our supporters and everyone around the world who has sent him their support that our captain, Tom Lockyer, has today returned to (training ground) The Brache to start the next phase of his rehabilitation," a Luton statement said on Tuesday.

"Tom has been under the guidance and care of leading consultants in London and Amsterdam, where he has been completing the most recent phase of his rehabilitation at a specialist clinic...

"While continuing his rehab, Tom will continue his work with the British Heart Foundation in spreading the importance of knowing CPR and how to use a defibrillator, and he will now be focusing fully on his next stage of the rehabilitation."

Luton were relegated from the Premier League last season and suffered a 4-1 thrashing at home to Burnley in their opening game of the new Championship campaign on Monday.

Mentions
FootballLockyer TomLutonChampionship
