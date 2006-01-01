Preston boss Ryan Lowe leaves one game into new Championship season

Advertisement
Preston boss Lowe leaves one game into new season
Profimedia
Preston manager Ryan Lowe (45) left the Championship club by mutual consent on Monday after just one game of the new season.

Lowe led the Deepdale club to respectable 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes in the second tier during his three seasons in charge.

But Preston lost their Championship opener 2-0 at home to Sheffield United on Friday and, after discussions with the board on Sunday, the 45-year-old has made a surprise exit.

Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans are set to temporarily take charge of the team for this week's matches with Sunderland and Swansea.

