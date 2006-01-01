Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City

Brandon Thomas-Asante in action for West Brom
Brandon Thomas-Asante in action for West BromAFP
Brandon Thomas-Asante (25) has completed his medical and signed with Coventry City, Flashscore sources can confirm.

The striker leaves West Bromwich Albion, where he had been since 2022. 

Thomas-Asante impressed in the Championship last season, netting 11 goals and providing two assists for the Baggies. His performances attracted interest from several clubs, including Hull City.

It's believed that George Boateng, recently appointed as Coventry City's first-team coach, influenced Thomas-Asante's decision to join the Sky Blues. 

Brandon Thomas-Asante's recent career stats
Brandon Thomas-Asante's recent career statsFlashscore

Boateng, during his tenure as Ghana's assistant coach, had called up the striker for the Black Stars provisional squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON, though he didn't make the final squad.

The forward had a chance to debut for Ghana in June against the Central African Republic in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Coventry City, who finished ninth in the Championship last season and reached the FA Cup semi-finals, will hope Thomas-Asante can boost their Premier League promotion aspirations for the upcoming season.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
Mentions
FootballThomas-Asante BrandonCoventryWest BromChampionshipFootball transfersAfrican footballGhana
Related Articles
Danish club Randers set to sign Ghanaian talent Abdul Hakim Sulemana
Enugu Rangers, Gor Mahia and Samartex learn CAF Champions League fates
Why Belgium remains the ideal proving ground for Ghanaian Footballers
Show more
Football
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe now majority shareholder of Ligue 2 club Caen
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Marseille keen on Nketiah
Updated
Death threats force Angel Di Maria to abandon Rosario return
Pep Guardiola taking no risks with Erling Haaland due to minor muscle injury
Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea duo Fernandez and Fofana have spoken
Hansi Flick opens Barcelona tenure with win over Manchester City
When is the Olympics match between Japan and Nigeria? Everything you need to know
Chelsea sign goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal
Hosts France waltz into quarter-finals with comfortable win over New Zealand
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Marseille keen on Nketiah
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings