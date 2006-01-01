EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Thomas-Asante set to join Coventry City

Brandon Thomas-Asante (25) has completed his medical and signed with Coventry City, Flashscore sources can confirm.

The striker leaves West Bromwich Albion, where he had been since 2022.

Thomas-Asante impressed in the Championship last season, netting 11 goals and providing two assists for the Baggies. His performances attracted interest from several clubs, including Hull City.

It's believed that George Boateng, recently appointed as Coventry City's first-team coach, influenced Thomas-Asante's decision to join the Sky Blues.

Brandon Thomas-Asante's recent career stats Flashscore

Boateng, during his tenure as Ghana's assistant coach, had called up the striker for the Black Stars provisional squad ahead of the 2023 AFCON, though he didn't make the final squad.

The forward had a chance to debut for Ghana in June against the Central African Republic in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Coventry City, who finished ninth in the Championship last season and reached the FA Cup semi-finals, will hope Thomas-Asante can boost their Premier League promotion aspirations for the upcoming season.