Why Belgium remains the ideal proving ground for Ghanaian Footballers

In recent years, Belgium has emerged as a prime destination for Ghanaian footballers, with its top-flight Jupiler Pro League serving as a launchpad for many careers.

This summer, the trend continues as a new wave of young Ghanaian talents sets their sights on Belgian clubs, following in the footsteps of their successful predecessors.

The connection between Ghana and Belgian football is not new. It dates back to the 1990s with Nii Odartey Lamptey often cited as one of the pioneering Ghanaian players in Belgium.

He joined Anderlecht in 1990 at the age of 16, making him one of the first high-profile Ghanaian players in the Belgian league. Lamptey's move to Anderlecht was significant and well-publicized at the time.

A few months before his move to Belgium, a 14-year-old Lamptey took the football world by storm at the FIFA U-16 World Championship in Scotland. His dazzling performance in the opening match against the hosts at Hampden Park caught the eye of none other than Pelé, who boldly proclaimed the tricky and explosive midfielder as his natural successor.

Lamptey's star continued to ascend at the 1991 U-17 World Championship in Italy, where he truly became a global sensation. He outshone future icons like Alessandro Del Piero and Juan Sebastian Veron, and he led Ghana to victory, clinching the Golden Ball and netting four goals. His stunning strike against Brazil in the quarter-finals became the stuff of legend.

The young prodigy's journey to professional football was dramatic as he was smuggled out of Ghana on a fake passport, posing as the son of Nigerian captain Stephen Keshi, to sign with Keshi's club, Anderlecht. Lamptey's extraordinary talent prompted Belgian authorities to amend age limit rules, allowing him to debut for Anderlecht at 16 – the same age he became a regular in Ghana's senior national team.

In Belgium, Lamptey's impact was immediate and profound. He illuminated the league with seven goals in just 14 games during his debut season.

After Lamptey’s depature, the mantle was passed to his compatriot Yaw Preko who scored 32 goals in 118 games and helped the Purple and White to three league titles.

Since then players like Frank Acheampong, Daniel Opare, Nana Asare, Lumor Agbenyenu, Joseph Paintsil, Gideon Mensah, Majeed Waris, Eric Addo, and Elisha Owusu have all made their mark in Belgium including Nana Akwasi Asare who captained Gent and left the club as the player with the most European minutes ever (2,824 minutes as at 2020).

Belgium's appeal to Ghanaian players lies in its reputation for developing young talent. The country's clubs are known for their excellent youth academies and their willingness to give young players first-team opportunities. This environment has proved ideal for Ghanaian players looking to make their mark in European football.

This summer, the influx of Ghanaian talent to Belgium shows no signs of slowing. Young prospects like Mohammed Fuseini and Lawrence Agyekum have joined Union Saint-Gilloise and Cercle Brugge respectively. Emmanuel Toku, a standout from Ghana's youth national teams, had already completed a move to OH Leuven in January 2023, highlighting the continuing allure of the Belgian league.

The reasons for this trend are multifaceted. Belgium's leagues offer a competitive standard of play that challenges young players without overwhelming them. The country's location at the heart of Europe also means that players are in the shop window for bigger clubs in major leagues like England, France Germany, and Spain.

Moreover, Belgium's more relaxed work permit regulations compared to some other European countries make it an attractive first stop for non-EU players. This has allowed many Ghanaian players to get their first taste of European football in Belgium before moving on to bigger leagues.

Since the inception of the Belgian Pro League in 1895, 76 Ghanaian internationals have featured in the top flight.

Currently, there are 10 Ghanaians who play in the Belgian League namely; Abdul Nurudeen, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Abu Francis, Majeed Ashimeru, Fuseini, Kamal Sowah, Agyekum, Toku, Denis Odoi, and Joselpho Barnes.

With the exception of Fuseini, Agyekum, and Barnes the aforementioned players have represented Ghana’s national teams.

The success of Ghanaian players in Belgium has not gone unnoticed back home. Many young players in Ghana now see Belgium as a viable pathway to a successful European career. This has led to increased scouting activities by Belgian clubs in Ghana, further strengthening the football ties between the two countries.

To further highlight this ever-developing bond, SV Zulte Waregem's sporting director, Davy de Fauw, embarked on a talent-scouting mission to Ghana in May 2024. This initiative was to build upon the club's rich history of nurturing Ghanaian talent, having previously welcomed standout players such as Gideon Mensah, Daniel Opare, Torric Jebrin, and Ibrahim Salou to their ranks.

De Fauw's journey to West Africa not only highlights Zulte Waregem's continued interest in Ghana's football wealth but also reinforces the Belgian club's commitment to unearthing and developing the next generation of Ghanaian soccer stars.

As more Ghanaian players make their way to Belgium this summer, it's clear that this mutually beneficial relationship is set to continue. For young Ghanaian talents, Belgium offers a chance to follow in the footsteps of their successful countrymen and potentially springboard to the upper echelons of European football.

While challenges remain, including adaptation to a new culture and a different style of play, the track record of Ghanaian success in Belgium suggests that many of these young players will have a higher chance of thriving.

As the new season approaches, football fans in both Ghana and Belgium will be watching with interest to see which of these young talents will be the next in the Jupiler Pro League and beyond.

This ongoing migration of talent not only benefits the individual players and Belgian clubs but also contributes to the development of Ghanaian football as a whole. The experience gained in Belgium often translates to improved performances for the national team, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.

As this summer's transfer window progresses, it's clear that the pipeline of talent from Ghana to Belgium remains as strong as ever, promising exciting times ahead for fans of both Ghanaian and Belgian football.