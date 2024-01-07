EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Jupiler Pro League
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz

EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz

Mohammed Fuseini in action for Sturm Graz against Lazio in 2022
Mohammed Fuseini in action for Sturm Graz against Lazio in 2022AFP
Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini (22) has joined Belgian club Royale Union St. Gilloise (RUSG) for a fee in the region of 2 million euros, as confirmed by sources at Flashscore.

He completed his medical examinations on Monday and signed a three-year contract plus an option to further extend by a year with the 2024 Belgian Cup champions.

Fuseini's recent spell at Randers in the latter half of the 2023/24 season saw him score nine goals and provide one assist in 16 games.

A product of the Right to Dream Academy, Fuseini initially plied his trade at Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, starting in the reserves before earning a spot in the first team.

While he contributed to Sturm Graz's Austrian Cup victory in 2022/23, he opted for a loan move to Randers last season, albeit later returning to his parent club.

Amid interest from various clubs like Swansea, Utrecht, Stade Rennais, and Como in Serie A, Fuseini has opted for RUSG to nurture his growth and progress.

RUSG has stood out as a beneficial platform for young talents like Simon Adingra, Victor Boniface, and Denis Undav.

Tony Bloom, the chairman of Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, holds a majority stake in RUSG. This alignment has facilitated smooth transitions for players like Adingra and Undav to Brighton following impressive displays in Belgium.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Belgian league title last season, trailing just a point behind winners Club Brugge, RUSG now eyes a potential shot at the Champions League, starting with the qualifiers next season.

Owuraku Ampofo
Owuraku AmpofoFlashscore
Mentions
FootballFuseini MohammedSturm GrazRoyale Union SGJupiler Pro LeagueTransfer NewsAfrican footballGhana
Related Articles
Gambia international Minteh joins Brighton from Newcastle on long-term contract
Mathew Anim Cudjoe: The 'Ghanaian Messi’ ready to live up to expectations
New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal look to avoid upset against Slovenia in last 16 clash
Updated
Inter Miami's Messi headlines MLS All-Star Game roster
Dan Ashworth joins Manchester United as sporting director from Newcastle
EXCLUSIVE: Kalekwa vows Sofapaka will not lose Kenyan Premier League status to Naivas FC
England goalkeeper Mary Earps joins PSG after Man Utd departure
Kolo Muani nets late to see frustrated France into last eight over Belgium
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Batshuayi joins Galatasaray
Updated
Aston Villa sign midfielder Ross Barkley from Luton Town
Spain teenager Yamal is no kid with that kind of quality, says Germany's Raum
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Villa swoop for Juve duo & Barkley, Batshuayi joins Galatasaray
EURO 2024 Tracker: Sparkling Spain cruise to victory over Georgia after England edge through
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal look to avoid upset against Slovenia in last 16 clash
Old rivals France and Belgium meet once again in last-16 tie at EURO 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings