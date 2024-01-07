EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Fuseini set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise from Sturm Graz

Mohammed Fuseini in action for Sturm Graz against Lazio in 2022

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini (22) has joined Belgian club Royale Union St. Gilloise (RUSG) for a fee in the region of 2 million euros, as confirmed by sources at Flashscore.

He completed his medical examinations on Monday and signed a three-year contract plus an option to further extend by a year with the 2024 Belgian Cup champions.

Fuseini's recent spell at Randers in the latter half of the 2023/24 season saw him score nine goals and provide one assist in 16 games.

A product of the Right to Dream Academy, Fuseini initially plied his trade at Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, starting in the reserves before earning a spot in the first team.

While he contributed to Sturm Graz's Austrian Cup victory in 2022/23, he opted for a loan move to Randers last season, albeit later returning to his parent club.

Amid interest from various clubs like Swansea, Utrecht, Stade Rennais, and Como in Serie A, Fuseini has opted for RUSG to nurture his growth and progress.

RUSG has stood out as a beneficial platform for young talents like Simon Adingra, Victor Boniface, and Denis Undav.

Tony Bloom, the chairman of Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, holds a majority stake in RUSG. This alignment has facilitated smooth transitions for players like Adingra and Undav to Brighton following impressive displays in Belgium.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Belgian league title last season, trailing just a point behind winners Club Brugge, RUSG now eyes a potential shot at the Champions League, starting with the qualifiers next season.