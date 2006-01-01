New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project

New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project

Chidera Ejuke during his presentation with Sevilla
Chidera Ejuke during his presentation with SevillaSevilla FC
New Sevilla signing Chidera Ejuke (26) has spent just a few hours in the city but is already excited about what awaits him. Between what his friend Dodi Lukebakio told him and what the club have sold him, he made clear his excitement at arriving at the Sanchez Pizjuan during his presentation on Wednesday. Ejuke joined the club from CSKA Moscow until 2027.

The Nigerian striker is happy and grateful to be at the club, which he made clear during his first official words as a Sevillista.

"I'm very well, the last few days have been wonderful and I'm happy to be here. I'm looking forward to the exciting moments I know Sevilla will give me, it's a family club and I'm ready for whatever comes my way," he said.

Ejuke already had some information about the club because of his relationship with Belgian international Lukebakio, with whom he played together at Hertha Berlin.

"I spoke to Dodi because he is someone I already knew and I am very excited to be part of this. I'm looking forward to experiencing everything he told me first-hand," he revealed.

"Sevilla is a great team with a great football culture. I know the project is huge and they want to go as high as possible. They want to play in Europe again and one of their objectives is to participate again and take Sevilla back to where they deserve to be."

Ejuke believes that he has arrived at the best possible time to help rebuild the team.

"Coming to Sevilla FC is the best decision I've made so far. I can't wait to get started, to contribute with my personality, with my game and by showing the courage and bravery that we Nigerians have," Ejuke stated.

The left winger spoke about his attributes and what he will offer the team.

"I will bring control. My dribbling, my speed, scoring goals... in general, I like to help the team to reach their goals," he said.

Mentions
FootballEjuke ChideraSevillaLaLigaAfrican footballNigeriaTransfer News
Related Articles
Sevilla sign Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke from Russian side CSKA Moscow
Africans Abroad: Youssef En-Nesyri, Brahim Diaz and Ihlas Bebou at the double
Africans Abroad: Victor Osimhen, Inaki Williams & Mohamed Salah on target in Europe
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Croatia and Albania look to get campaign back on track in Group B clash
Updated
England's Phil Foden confident his partnership with Jude Bellingham will improve
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic wants his team to get more respect
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
Updated
Terry Butcher: 'I'd have won World Cup with Bellingham in my England team'
EXCLUSIVE: Former Netherlands & Czech Republic players look back on their Euro 2004 classic
The formula for success that can get Hungary back on track at EURO 2024
FIFA and UEFA oppose Italian plan to oversee club finances, says FIGC chief
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's clash with Denmark
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
EURO 2024 Preview: All eyes on Kvaratskhelia as Georgia make their Euros debut
Guler stunner gets Turkey past impressive Georgia in thrilling Group F opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings