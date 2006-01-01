New signing Chidera Ejuke excited by 'huge' Sevilla project

New Sevilla signing Chidera Ejuke (26) has spent just a few hours in the city but is already excited about what awaits him. Between what his friend Dodi Lukebakio told him and what the club have sold him, he made clear his excitement at arriving at the Sanchez Pizjuan during his presentation on Wednesday. Ejuke joined the club from CSKA Moscow until 2027.

The Nigerian striker is happy and grateful to be at the club, which he made clear during his first official words as a Sevillista.

"I'm very well, the last few days have been wonderful and I'm happy to be here. I'm looking forward to the exciting moments I know Sevilla will give me, it's a family club and I'm ready for whatever comes my way," he said.

Ejuke already had some information about the club because of his relationship with Belgian international Lukebakio, with whom he played together at Hertha Berlin.

"I spoke to Dodi because he is someone I already knew and I am very excited to be part of this. I'm looking forward to experiencing everything he told me first-hand," he revealed.

"Sevilla is a great team with a great football culture. I know the project is huge and they want to go as high as possible. They want to play in Europe again and one of their objectives is to participate again and take Sevilla back to where they deserve to be."

Ejuke believes that he has arrived at the best possible time to help rebuild the team.

"Coming to Sevilla FC is the best decision I've made so far. I can't wait to get started, to contribute with my personality, with my game and by showing the courage and bravery that we Nigerians have," Ejuke stated.

The left winger spoke about his attributes and what he will offer the team.

"I will bring control. My dribbling, my speed, scoring goals... in general, I like to help the team to reach their goals," he said.