Gambia international Minteh joins Brighton from Newcastle on long-term contract

Minteh spent last season on loan at Eredivisie runners-up Feyenoord
Minteh spent last season on loan at Eredivisie runners-up FeyenoordReuters
Brighton & Hove Albion said on Sunday they have agreed a five-year deal to sign Gambian winger Yankuba Minteh (19) from Newcastle United.

Minteh joins the club after a successful season on loan at Eredivisie runners-up Feyenoord, where he made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 league goals.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but media reports put the transfer fee at 30 million pounds ($37 million).

"Yankuba is a young talent who has attracted a lot of interest and we're delighted to welcome him to the club," Brighton technical director David Weir said in a statement.

Minteh joined Danish side Odense BK in 2022 before signing for Newcastle in 2023 and being loaned out to Feyenoord.

He has made seven international appearances for Gambia, scoring three goals.

