Danish club Randers set to sign Ghanaian talent Abdul Hakim Sulemana

Abdul Hakim Sulemana is on his way to Denmark

Danish club Randers FC are in talks with Lyon to secure the services of promising winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana (20), Flashscore sources can confirm.

The young Ghanaian caught attention with his stellar performance for the U20 national team during last March's African Games, where he played a crucial role in securing the gold medal.

Following his success, Sulemana joined Lyon. However, other European clubs, including Anderlecht and Antwerp, have shown interest in the player since, according to BT.

Sulemana is currently negotiating with Randers FC. The prospect of playing in Denmark is viewed as an opportunity for increased playing time and accelerated development for the winger.

This move would see him follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Kamaldeen Sulemana, who also began his European career in the Danish league.

At 20 years old, Hakim shares similar attributes with his brother, known for his explosive pace and skilful dribbling.