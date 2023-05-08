Inter Milan loan out Nigeria’s Ebenezer Akinsanmiro to Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria

Inter Milan midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (19) has joined Sampdoria on a short-term contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the loan transfer of Ebenezer Akinsanmiro to Sampdoria. The midfielder, born in 2004, joins the Ligurian side on a temporary basis with an option and counter-option,” a statement from Inter Milan read.

Having excelled at Nigeria Professional Football League side Remo Stars, the teenager was snapped up by the Serie A giants on a four-year contract thanks to his exploits at the Viareggio Cup World Football Tournament.

Following his eye-catching displays for the Nerazzurri’s Primavera team, netting six goals and supplying two assists in 25 appearances, he was drafted into the senior team.

Akinsanmiro made his senior debut on February 25th, coming in as a second-half substitute for Davide Frattesi as Inter Milan strolled to a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Lecce.

In the process, he joined Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West, Obafemi Martins, Obinna Nsofor, Joel Obi and Obiora Nwankwo in the hallowed ranks of Nigerians who have represented the three-time UEFA Champions League winners.

Unfortunately, he was unable to earn regular action which prompted his loan deal to Andrea Pirlo’s squad with the ambition of getting more minutes.

Sampdoria are keen on returning to the Italian elite division following their demotion to the second tier on May 8th, 2023 after losing to Udinese.

With this move, the Nigerian becomes the third African at Luigi Ferraris after Samuel Ntanda and Gambia's Ebrima Darboe, who is on loan from AS Roma.

Barring any fitness concerns, he could feature for Sampdoria for the first time on Saturday when they face BFC Dynamo in a pre-season fixture.