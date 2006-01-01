Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Aubameyang joins Al Qadsiah from Olympique Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (35) has completed his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Qadisiah from French side Olympique Marseille.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona, and Chelsea striker has been handed a two-year contract for a fee in the region of (€15M/year).

Aubameyang only moved to Stade Velodrome last season, after being frozen out at Chelsea, but he impressed for the French side scoring 29 goals and 11 assists in 51 matches he featured in.

In the Europa League, he was in blistering form however his 10 goals and three assists could not propel Marseille to the final following their defeat to eventual winners, Atalanta.

Notwithstanding, his goal haul saw him become the competition’s all-time record goalscorer with 31 goals, to overtake Colombia legend Radamel Falcao on 30 goals.

Prior to his move to the newly promoted team owned by oil company Aramco, the Gabon captain had penned an emotional farewell to the Olympians.

Aubameyang wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Marseille. I had a year filled with emotions and I would like to thank the entire club, the staff, my teammates and our supporters.

“You made me stronger and these memories with you will stay with you forever. As you know, I always followed my father's advice, which allowed me to become the player I am and we therefore made this decision for the rest of my career.

“It's time for me to start a new chapter. Thank you Mr. Frank McCourt, thank you Pablo for accepting my departure, thank you for your unfailing support but above all thank you for giving me the chance to discover the warmth and passion of the Velodrome. I will never forget you.”

In Michel’s squad at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar, Aubameyang will link up with Real Madrid legend Nacho, who left the club after 23 years.

The African enjoyed a goal-laden spell at Arsenal, scoring 92 goals in 163 appearances during his two-and-a-half season stay at the Emirates Stadium.

Aside from winning LaLiga title with Barcelona, the FA Cup with Arsenal and the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund, he was named as African Player of the Year in 2015 after beating Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure and Ghana’s Andre Ayew to the individual accolade.