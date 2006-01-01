Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad

De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al-Ittihad
De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al-IttihadProfimedia
Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne (33) has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Belgium, captained by De Bruyne, were knocked out of Euro 2024 earlier this week by France.

The midfielder is said to have now verbally agreed to leave Man City and join Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

According to transfer guru Rudy Galetti, the Premier League side are 'open' to letting their talisman go.

De Bruyne lifts the Premier League trophy
De Bruyne lifts the Premier League trophyProfimedia

A delegation of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF) spoke to De Bruyne before an agreement was reached.

It is now between Man City and Al Ittihad to shake hands on a suitable transfer fee for the midfielder.

Should De Bruyne sign for the Saudi club, he'll join fellow former Premier League stars Fabinho and N'Golo Kante.

Mentions
FootballDe Bruyne KevinManchester CityAl IttihadPremier LeagueSaudi Professional LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne not ruling out big-money Saudi move
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Saudis hunt for big-name striker, Manchester United target centre-back
Show more
Football
Man City and Man Utd cleared to play in Europe alongside sister clubs
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain face Germany before Portugal take on France as quarter-finals begin
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Wieffer, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Updated
Bernardeschi in the box: Spain and Germany too close to call, don't sleep on Turkey
UEFA bans Turkey's Demiral for two games as England's Bellingham gets fined
Updated
Belgium’s most capped international Vertonghen retires
Arne Slot unfazed by pressure of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool
President Erdogan says wolf gesture row prompted him to attend Turkey quarter-final
Updated
More than a showman, Argentina's Martinez builds 50% penalty success rate
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Brighton closing in on Wieffer, Lyon sign Forest's Niakhate
Must Watch EURO 2024 Quarter-Final Matches: EURO 2024 Predictions
EURO 2024 Tracker: Quarter-final line-up complete after last-16 comes to an end
Tearful Andy Murray suffers losing start to Wimbledon farewell

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings