Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne (33) has reportedly agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Belgium, captained by De Bruyne, were knocked out of Euro 2024 earlier this week by France.

The midfielder is said to have now verbally agreed to leave Man City and join Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

According to transfer guru Rudy Galetti, the Premier League side are 'open' to letting their talisman go.

De Bruyne lifts the Premier League trophy Profimedia

A delegation of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF) spoke to De Bruyne before an agreement was reached.

It is now between Man City and Al Ittihad to shake hands on a suitable transfer fee for the midfielder.

Should De Bruyne sign for the Saudi club, he'll join fellow former Premier League stars Fabinho and N'Golo Kante.