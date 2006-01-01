Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Algeria's Houssem Aouar joins Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad

Algeria's Houssem Aouar joins Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad

Aouar will play alongside N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the Al Ittihad midfield
Aouar will play alongside N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the Al Ittihad midfieldReuters
Algeria midfielder Houssem Aouar (26) has completed a permanent transfer from AS Roma to Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

The Algeria international has signed a four-year deal with Laurent Blanc's side.

"Welcome Aouar," Al Ittihad posted on X.

The former Olympique Lyonnais player will join N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the Al Ittihad midfield.

The midfielder played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance last year to Algeria, where his parents were born.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueAouar HoussemAl IttihadAS RomaTransfer News
Related Articles
Man City's Kevin De Bruyne reportedly agrees to join Saudi club Al Ittihad
Laurent Blanc named new coach of Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad
Napoli sign defender Leonardo Spinazzola on free transfer
Show more
Football
Chelsea sign England defender Lucy Bronze on free transfer
FIFA opening probe into Argentina players' racist chants
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro travelling for Man Utd medical, Diaby nearing Saudi move
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Sofapaka CEO Ronald Okoth outlines ambitious plans after relegation scare
Chelsea's Fofana labels video posted by teammate Fernandez 'uninhibited racism'
Hard Rock Stadium hits back at CONMEBOL after Copa América final chaos
Mexico coach Jaime Lozano sacked after Copa América disappointment
Southampton complete permanent signing of midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham
Messi to miss next two Miami MLS matches with ankle injury
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro travelling for Man Utd medical, Diaby nearing Saudi move
'I will give my all': Kylian Mbappe officially unveiled as Real Madrid player
Gareth Southgate steps down as England manager after eight years in charge
Five managers who could replace Southgate for England

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings