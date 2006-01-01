Algeria's Houssem Aouar joins Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad

Aouar will play alongside N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the Al Ittihad midfield

Algeria midfielder Houssem Aouar (26) has completed a permanent transfer from AS Roma to Karim Benzema's Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club said on Tuesday.

The Algeria international has signed a four-year deal with Laurent Blanc's side.

"Welcome Aouar," Al Ittihad posted on X.

The former Olympique Lyonnais player will join N'Golo Kante and Fabinho in the Al Ittihad midfield.

The midfielder played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance last year to Algeria, where his parents were born.