Laurent Blanc named new coach of Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad

Laurent Blanc (58) has been named Al Ittihad's new coach, replacing Marcelo Gallardo, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Saturday.

"Welcome to Al Ittihad, Coach Laurent Blanc," Al-Ittihad posted on the X social media platform without providing more details on the contract.

Local media reported that the Frenchman joins the Jeddah-based club on a two-season contract with an optional third campaign.

Blanc, whose most recent managerial role with Olympique Lyonnais came to an end in September 2023, visited Al Ittihad’s pre-season training camp in Spain where he met his new players, the Saudi club said.

He takes the helm after the club ended the Argentine Gallardo's contract earlier this month.

Al Ittihad, led by Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante among other well-known players, failed to defend their league title, ending the 2023-2024 season in fifth place, 42 points adrift of champions Al Hilal.