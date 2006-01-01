Al Ittihad sack Argentine and former River Plate manager Gallardo

  Al Ittihad sack Argentine and former River Plate manager Gallardo

Al Ittihad sack Argentine and former River Plate manager Gallardo

Gallardo on the touchline for Al Ittihad
Gallardo on the touchline for Al IttihadReuters
undefined Al Ittihad manager Marcelo Gallardo has been sacked, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Tuesday.

"Today, Al Ittihad club has ended the contract with head coach Marcelo Gallardo," the club of French striker Karim Benzema said on social media.

Argentine Gallardo replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in November after a poor run of results but did not manage to revive the team who finished in fifth spot.

Al Ittihad, linked with ex-AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli according to local media, will not play in the AFC Champions League Elite or any continental competition next season.

