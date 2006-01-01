Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi extends contract with Leicester City until 2027

Ndidi has been at Leicester for seven years
Ndidi has been at Leicester for seven years
Wilfred Ndidi (27) has signed a contract extension with Leicester City that will see him remain at the King Power Stadium until 2027.

The Nigeria international joined the Premier League side in 2017 from Belgian team Genk in a transfer deal worth £17 million. He has developed into one of the most consistent midfielders in English football.

Ndidi played a key role in the club’s return to the English elite division, and has now been rewarded for his contribution with a new long-term deal.

The Super Eagle expressed his delight after the announcement on Friday, telling the Foxes’ official website: “I feel great, I feel excited, I feel at home. That’s the most important thing. I feel really happy to continue with the Club.

“My family is settled here and everyone back home, when they say Ndidi, they say Leicester also!

It’s really amazing to be a part of this journey going forward. It was quite an easy (decision) because, as I said, my family is settled here. My daughter’s going to school, it’s easy and relaxed. I know my family is sorted and I can just focus on football.”

Ndidi, who is now one of Leicester City’s longest-serving players, also disclosed how his discussion with manager Steve Cooper played a role in his decision to remain in the East Midlands.

He continued: “I’ve had a chance to speak with (Cooper). I spoke to him during the holidays when he came in.

He had some good ideas to share with me, so it was really, really, really amazing and I’m looking forward to working with him. He’s a great guy, he’s funny. I look forward to working with him, it’s very exciting.”

During the 2023/24 English Championship campaign, he scored six times from his defensive role. Regardless, he is pleased to play whatever role in the Leicester City squad going forward.

“For me, I’m really, really open to any position on the pitch,” Ndidi added.

I just want to play football. It’s just exciting. I just want to play football, be myself, and with the help of my team – the players, the coaches, the staff – it’s just amazing.

“When you know you love what you do, it comes naturally. Scoring goals… you know, if you score a goal, you’re always happy, but if you don’t score, you have to help the team.

For me, I’m just very open to helping the team, which I think is very good for me. There’s unfinished business that we have to continue.”

Barring any fitness worries, Ndidi is expected to feature for the Foxes when they open their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19th.

Shina Oludare
