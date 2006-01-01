Newly-promoted Leicester sign Italian defender Okoli from Atalanta

  4. Newly-promoted Leicester sign Italian defender Okoli from Atalanta

Newly-promoted Leicester sign Italian defender Okoli from Atalanta

Okoli spent the last season on loan at Frosinon
Okoli spent the last season on loan at FrosinonReuters
Leicester City have signed Italian centre-back Caleb Okoli (22) from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Okoli, who spent the last season on loan at Frosinone Calcio, represented Italy at the European Under-21 Championship last year.

"I think now is the right moment (for me) to make a step forward and a very big one. I'm very happy with the choice I made, so I'm very excited to start in the Premier League," Okoli said in a statement.

The clubs did not disclose financial details of the deal.

