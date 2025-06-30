Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo joins Atalanta on loan

Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo joins Atalanta on loan

Nicolo Zaniolo spent last season on loan at Aston Villa
Nicolo Zaniolo spent last season on loan at Aston VillaAFP
Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo (25), who missed the ongoing Euros through injury, has joined Atalanta on loan from Galatasaray, the two clubs announced Friday.

"Atalanta BC are glad to announce the signing, on loan until June 30 2025 with a buy-out option and an obligation to make the transfer permanent under certain conditions, of Nicolo Zaniolo from Galatasaray," the Serie A club said.

Galatasaray said it would receive 6.4 million euros (£5.4m) for the loan, rising to 15.5 million euros (£13.1m) should the buy-out option be implemented.

Zaniolo has been capped 19 times by Italy. He was on loan with English Premier League club Aston Villa last season.

Zaniolo, who was ruled out of the Euros with a left foot injury, previously played for Roma in Serie A between 2018-23, scoring 13 goals in 94 league matches.

