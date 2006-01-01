Leicester sign De Cordova-Reid from Fulham on free transfer

Bobby De Cordova-Reid in action for Jamaica during the Copa America

Leicester City have signed Jamaican forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid (31) on a free transfer from Fulham, both Premier League clubs confirmed on Saturday.

He recently returned from participating in the Copa America after Jamaica were knocked out in the group stage, and has signed a three-year contract with newly promoted Leicester.

"Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It’s got that wow factor. It feels nice," De Cordova-Reid said in a statement.

Leicester will begin their Premier League campaign with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19th.