Leicester sign De Cordova-Reid from Fulham on free transfer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leicester sign De Cordova-Reid from Fulham on free transfer

Leicester sign De Cordova-Reid from Fulham on free transfer

Bobby De Cordova-Reid in action for Jamaica during the Copa America
Bobby De Cordova-Reid in action for Jamaica during the Copa AmericaLucas Peltier - USA TODAY Sports
Leicester City have signed Jamaican forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid (31) on a free transfer from Fulham, both Premier League clubs confirmed on Saturday.

He recently returned from participating in the Copa America after Jamaica were knocked out in the group stage, and has signed a three-year contract with newly promoted Leicester.

"Turning up here was a special moment, looking around and seeing the infrastructure. It’s got that wow factor. It feels nice," De Cordova-Reid said in a statement.

Leicester will begin their Premier League campaign with a home match against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19th.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueDe Cordova-Reid BobbyLeicesterFulhamTransfer News
Related Articles
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on free transfer
Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Vrij heads Dutch level against Turkey
Updated
'He is so brave' - Southgate heaps praise on Saka after playing key part in England win
England reach EURO 2024 semis after beating Switzerland on penalties
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter
Updated
Inter sign free agent midfielder Zielinski on four-year deal
Spain's Pedri to miss rest of EURO 2024 with knee injury
EXCLUSIVE: Bullish Engin Firat stresses Kenya’s mission to go to AFCON
Don't expect an overhaul for Germany after EURO 2024 exit, says teary-eyed Nagelsmann
Broken nose still inhibiting Kylian Mbappe’s form as France advance
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: France join Spain in semi-finals after beating Portugal on penalties
EURO 2024 Tracker: De Vrij heads Dutch level against Turkey
Swiatek faces 'gangster' threat as Djokovic feels need for speed at Wimbledon
Transfer News LIVE: Kilman makes move to West Ham, Zielinski joins Inter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings