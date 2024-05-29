Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville

Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville

Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville (C) during the Championship playoff final
Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville (C) during the Championship playoff finalAFP
Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville (22) is set to be the hottest property in the transfer window in England.

The attacker is at the centre of a five-way Premier League tug-of-war after Leeds failed to gain promotion.

The Elland Road club were beaten in the Championship playoff final by Southampton on Sunday.

Per The Sun, they must now sell Summerville to ensure they are balancing the books.

He is valued between £35-40 million, with Leeds hopeful for a bidding war.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham, Fulham, and Bournemouth are all interested.

Summerville's recent seasons in numbers
Summerville's recent seasons in numbersFlashscore
