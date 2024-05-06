Ipswich Town appoint former Nigeria international Aluko as first-team coach

Ipswich Town appoint former Nigeria international Aluko as first-team coach

Sone Aluko was a player at Ipswich for the last three seasons
Sone Aluko was a player at Ipswich for the last three seasons
Former Nigeria international Sone Aluko (35) has been appointed as first-team coach of Premier League outfit, Ipswich Town.

After joining the Tractor Boys from Reading, the winger announced his retirement from active football on May 6th, 2024 after the club secured promotion to the English elite division.

Before heading to Portman Road, Aluko had represented Aberdeen, Rangers, Hull City, Fulham, Reading and Chinese outfit Beijing Renhe.

He will work under Kieran McKenna as the club hopes to make a lasting impact when the 2024/25 Premier League gets underway.

“It is a real privilege to start the next phase of my career by joining the first-team coaching staff here at the Club,” Aluko told the Club website.

“Learning from the Manager and all the coaching staff here is a fantastic opportunity for me. It is a great time to be at Ipswich, and I'm really looking forward to helping the squad continue to learn and take on the challenge of the Premier League.”

Manager McKenna expressed his delight in having the former Super Eagles forward join his technical crew while talking up his abilities.

He said: “We’re delighted to add Sone to our coaching team.” 

“His work ethic and values have been important for the Club over the last few years, and we know he will continue to bring those qualities to his new role.

“Sone has strong relationships with players and staff at the Club and he will be a big addition for us.”

Ipswich Town begin their campaign against Liverpool on August 17th.

Aluko represented England at U16, U17, U18, and U19 levels. He was selected in the 23-man provisional squad for the 2008 UEFA European Under-19 Football Championship but did not make the final cut.

A year later, he switched allegiance to Nigeria and was a part of the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt. There, he played in games against Venezuela, Spain and Tahiti.

He was called up to the Nigerian senior national team for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland on May 29th, 2009. He scored his first goal for the Super Eagles in a 2–2 draw on November 19th, 2014 in a 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. 

