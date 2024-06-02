Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
Georgia's EURO 2024 star Mikautadze rejoins Lyon from Metz on a four-year deal

Mikautadze shone at Euro 2024
Mikautadze shone at Euro 2024AFP
Georges Mikautadze (23), one of the stars of Georgia's run to the last 16 of Euro 2024, on Thursday jumped a division in France when he returned to Lyon from Metz.

The striker scored in all three group games as Georgia finished third in Group F before losing to Spain in the last 16.

Ligue 1 Lyon said they had paid Metz 18.5 million euros (£15.5m), with 4.5m euros (£3.7m) in potential add-ons and that striker had signed a four-year contract.

Mikautadze was born in Lyon and spent seven years in the club's youth system.

Mentions
FootballEuroLigue 1Mikautadze GeorgesLyonMetzTransfer News
