Georgia's EURO 2024 star Mikautadze rejoins Lyon from Metz on a four-year deal

Georges Mikautadze (23), one of the stars of Georgia's run to the last 16 of Euro 2024, on Thursday jumped a division in France when he returned to Lyon from Metz.

The striker scored in all three group games as Georgia finished third in Group F before losing to Spain in the last 16.

Ligue 1 Lyon said they had paid Metz 18.5 million euros (£15.5m), with 4.5m euros (£3.7m) in potential add-ons and that striker had signed a four-year contract.

Mikautadze was born in Lyon and spent seven years in the club's youth system.