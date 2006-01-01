Five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big-money moves this summer

Many under-the-radar players boosted their reputations with excellent performances at the European Championship this summer. Flashscore has picked out five breakout stars from EURO 2024 who could be making big transfers soon.

23 years old, striker, Metz

Mikautadze scored three times at the Euros, earning him the equal top scorer crown. He needed just seven shots to score three goals. Before the tournament, he was known only to Ligue 1 fans. Having come through Lyon's academy, he was said to be similar to Karim Benzema.

Last year's transfer to Ajax for €16 million didn't work out and he found himself back at Metz, who have since bought him back permanently for €13 million. The club planned to sell him on for a profit to Monaco for €25 million but it looks like Lyon may hijack the deal.

22 years old, defender, Bologna

Breakout player of the season? Paolo Maldini crossed with Alessandro Nesta... Are we exaggerating a little? At least that's how he's imagined in Italy. A modern stopper who has all the important qualities of a defender these days. Jose Mourinho didn't trust him at Roma and so he left for Basel for pennies, where Bologna bought him for just four million euros.

Coach Thiago Motta made him one of the cornerstones of his successful team. Today, Calafiori's value exceeds €50 million and he is headed to Arsenal, where he should expand Mikel Arteta's options.

23 years old, striker, Bologna

Bologna sent several hidden gems to the Euros. Ndoye, who was one of the most fouled players in Serie A last season after Calafiori, also made a big impression. The highlight of the championship for him will be the goal he scored against Germany, which steered Switzerland to a valuable draw and promotion to the knock-out rounds.

The Italian side acquired him a year ago for €9 million from Basel. Now there is talk of another possible move. In the past, Ndoye has worn the jerseys of Lausanne and Nice, clubs that fall under the new co-ownership of Manchester United... However, Inter Milan are also in the running for him.

23 years old, goalkeeper, Valencia

Although he only played four games at the championship, he was one of the busiest goalkeepers. His 29 saves (7.25 per 90 minutes) were second to none. The other Bart Verbruggen, who made it to the semi-finals, has 11 fewer saves... He is valued at 35 million euros by Valencia and they know very well why.

Last season in LaLiga he was one of the best goalkeepers in the competition according to data analysis. He'll be 24 in September and there doesn't seem to be a better opportunity to move to a bigger club. There was speculation in Germany before the tournament that Bayern Munich were considering him as Manuel Neuer's long-term successor.

24 years old, defender, Crystal Palace

Kyle Walker? John Stones? Marc Guehi has become an unexpected mainstay for England. He left Chelsea a year ago to join Crystal Palace. He doesn't play for a top club, yet coach Gareth Southgate trusted him and gave him a place in the starting lineup in place of Harry Maguire.

The Blues academy product did not disappoint. He is second only to Declan Rice (46) in the number of balls he has won (44). He exudes calmness, is technically proficient and excels physically. This is one of the reasons why there has been speculation that Liverpool would like him to purchase him.